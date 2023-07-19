Global Proximity Services Market Analysis Predicts Major Growth with $78.6 Billion Hardware Sector by 2028

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proximity Services Market by Hardware, Software and Services 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This proximity service (ProSe) market report provides an assessment of the ProSe market including qualitative analysis and forecasts covering devices, sensors, software and services through 2028.

The report evaluates market limitations and opportunities for technology development and solutions involving software and network augmentation. It assesses potential applications in both public safety and commercial sectors such as proximity marketing and payments.

Select Report Findings:

The global proximity services software market will reach $21.0 billion by 2028

ProSec hardware will be the largest part of the market through 2028 at $78.6 billion

ProSec solutions in IoT networks and systems will reach $13.3 billion globally by 2028

People-oriented ProSec solutions will far exceed machine-oriented solutions through 2028

Success of emerging use cases in IoT will depend upon certain key interoperability and security factors

While public safety an important near-term market, the commercial sector growth will out-perform in the long-term

While LTE predominates mobile networks in the near term, 5G networks and beyond will grow nearly three times faster than 4G networks

Similarly, WiFi version Six (WiFi6) based market will grow over two times faster than legacy WiFi, which is being rapidly replaced in private networks

Proximity services are a type of location-based technology that utilize various short-range wireless communications, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, and NFC to enable devices to communicate with each other. These solutions allow for the delivery of location-based services, such as indoor navigation, contactless payments, and targeted marketing. Use cases and benefits include the following:

Location-Based Services: Proximity services enable the delivery of location-based services, such as indoor navigation, which can provide users with more accurate and useful information about their surroundings.

Contactless Payments: Proximity services can be used for contactless payments, allowing consumers to make purchases without having to physically handle cash or a credit card.

Targeted Marketing: Proximity services can be used for targeted marketing, allowing businesses to deliver personalized and relevant messages to customers based on their location and behavior.

Improved Customer Experience: Proximity services can help improve the customer experience, by providing customers with relevant and useful information and services, and enabling them to interact with businesses in new and innovative ways.

Internet of Things (IoT) Integration: Proximity services can enhance interactions and automation within IoT ecosystems. Devices equipped with proximity sensors can communicate and trigger actions based on their relative proximity to each other. For example, a smart home system can automatically adjust settings or activate devices when a person enters or leaves a room.

Proximity services can be cost-effective for businesses, as they allow for the delivery of location-based services without the need for expensive hardware or infrastructure. Proximity services also offer opportunities for personalized and context-aware experiences, seamless transactions, and improved convenience.

However, it's important to consider the privacy and security aspects associated with these services, as the exchange of proximity data can involve sensitive user information. Some of the issues and concerns include the following:

Data Privacy: Proximity services often rely on collecting and processing personal data to deliver targeted content or facilitate interactions. There is a risk of unauthorized data collection, storage, or use of personal information. It's important to ensure that user data is handled securely, with clear consent mechanisms, and in compliance with applicable data protection regulations.

Unauthorized Access: Proximity services typically rely on wireless communication technologies, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which can be vulnerable to eavesdropping or unauthorized access. It's crucial to implement appropriate security measures, such as encryption and authentication protocols, to protect the communication and data exchanged between devices.

Device Spoofing: Proximity services depend on accurate detection and identification of nearby devices. However, malicious actors may attempt to spoof or manipulate device identities, potentially leading to unauthorized access or impersonation. Implementing strong authentication mechanisms and validation processes can help mitigate these risks.

Location Tracking: Proximity services often rely on tracking the location of devices or users. This can raise privacy concerns, as continuous or extensive location tracking may infringe upon user privacy. Implementing clear policies and obtaining informed consent for location tracking is essential to address these concerns.

Physical Security: Proximity services can involve physical proximity between devices or users. This physical proximity may introduce additional security risks, such as the potential for theft or unauthorized access to devices or data. Implementing appropriate physical security measures, like device locking or secure storage, can help mitigate these risks.

Interoperability and Compatibility: Proximity services may involve communication between devices from different manufacturers or platforms. Ensuring interoperability and compatibility between devices and systems is crucial to maintain security and privacy standards across different technologies.

Data Breaches and Malware: Proximity services can be susceptible to data breaches, where unauthorized individuals gain access to sensitive information. Additionally, malware or malicious applications can exploit vulnerabilities in proximity technologies to gain unauthorized access or compromise devices. Regular security assessments, software updates, and employing security best practices are important to prevent such risks.

It's crucial for developers and service providers to address these security and privacy concerns by implementing robust security measures, adhering to privacy regulations, obtaining user consent, and providing transparency in data handling practices. Users should also be cautious, keep their devices up to date, and review privacy settings to ensure their information is protected.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Proximity Hardware Technology Analysis

3.2 Proximity Software Analysis

3.3 Service Provider and Network Analysis

3.4 Proximity Application Analysis

3.5 Proximity Service Application Industry Analysis

3.6 Commercial Application Industry Analysis

3.7 Payment Industry Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

4.2 ACI Worldwide Inc.

4.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google)

4.4 Apple Inc.

4.5 ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

4.6 Autonics Corporation

4.7 Balluff GmbH

4.8 Bleesk

4.9 Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group)

4.10 HID Global Corporation (Bluvision)

4.11 Cloud and Compass

4.12 Spark Compass

4.13 Safeguard Equipment

4.14 Datalogic S.p.A.

4.15 Datamatics Global Services Limited

4.16 DT (Deutsche Telekom)

4.17 EE Limited (BT Group)

4.18 Ericsson

4.19 Estimote Inc.

4.20 Meta Platform Inc. (Facebook)

4.21 Fargo Controls Inc.

4.22 FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority)

4.23 FIS (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)

4.24 GroundTruth

4.25 Home Office, UK

4.26 Honeywell International Inc.

4.27 Huawei Technologies Co.

4.28 IDEMIA

4.29 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

4.30 INGENICO

4.31 inMarket Media LLC

4.32 Intel Corporation

4.33 Keyence Corporation

4.34 Knorex Inc.

4.35 KT Corporation

4.36 M87 Inc.

4.37 Mastercard

4.38 Microsoft Corporation

4.39 MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security)

4.40 NEC Corporation

4.41 Nokia Networks

4.42 NTT DoCoMo

4.43 NXP Semiconductors

4.44 OMRON Corporation

4.45 OnePlus

4.46 Panasonic Corporation

4.47 PayPal Holdings Inc.

4.48 Pepperl+Fuchs SE

4.49 Proximity Marketing

4.50 Qualcomm Inc.

4.51 Riko Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

4.52 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.53 Samsung Electronics

4.54 Sick AG

4.55 Square Inc.

4.56 STMicroelectronics

4.57 TIM Group (Telecom Italia Group)

4.58 U.S. Department of Commerce

4.59 U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)

4.60 Visa Inc

4.61 Wi-Fi Alliance

4.62 Zebra Technologies Corporation

4.63 Connectivity Standards Alliance

4.64 ZigBee Alliance

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2030

5.1 Global Proximity Service (ProSe) Market 2023 - 2030

5.2 Regional Proximity Service (ProSe) Market 2023 - 2030

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

