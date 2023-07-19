Driven by Post-Pandemic Recovery and Increased Industrial Activity, Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Projected to Surge from $214 Million in 2022 to $357.3 Million by 2030

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) estimated at US$214 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$301.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultra High Purity segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.1 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Energy Sector: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges
- Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into SF6 Market
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)
- Various Uses of SF6
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Standard-grade SF6 Leads, UHP-grade SF6 Poised for High Growth
- Electronic-Grade SF6 - Steady Growth Outlook
- Power & Energy: The Largest Application Market
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Electricity Worldwide to Fuel Need for SF6
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for SF6
- COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
- Growing Use of SF6 in Various Electrical Equipment
- Growth of Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market to Drive Opportunities for SF6: Global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2025
- Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for SF6 Market
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
- Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- SF6 Circuit Breakers Market Poised for Strong Growth
- Expanding Use of SF6 in Medical Applications Bodes Well for Market Growth
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Ophthalmology Procedures
- US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019
- Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020
- Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases
- Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in Millions for 2016-2030
- Demographic Shift Drives Demand for Ophthalmology Procedures, Presenting Opportunities for SF6 Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Fluorination of Medical-Grade PMMA by SF6 Plasma Treatment
- SF6 Holds Prominence in Foundry and Metal Casting Applications
- Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Breakdown by Product Segment (in %): 2020 and 2027
- Global Primary Production of Magnesium (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2018 and 2019
- Growing Demand for Electronics Products and Subsequent Rise in Electronic Production Activities Enhances Need for SF6
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Global MEMS Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Global Semiconductor Sales (in $ Billions) by Region/Country for Oct-2020 and Oct-2021
- Concerns Over Environmental and Health Implications of SF6: A Key Hurdle
- Controlling SF6 Usage
- With Use and Emissions of SF6 on the Rise, Efforts to Create Effective Alternatives Growing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
