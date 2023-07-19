Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Soars, Set to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030: Neurorobotic Systems Emerge as Key Driver of Growth in 2023

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurorehabilitation Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brain Computer Interface segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$628.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$480.7 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 504 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neurological Disorders and Disability - A Prelude

Role of Neurorehabilitation in Enhancing Life Quality and Physical Function

An Insight into Neurorehabilitation Devices

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Adversely Impacted by COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Neurorehabilitation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Radiates Signs of Vim & Vigor

Neurorehabilitation Remains Dynamic Domain with Progressive Advancements

Neuro-Robotic Devices: Thriving Segment of Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Opportunity: Rising Uptake of Robotic Devices

Stroke Leads the End-uses of Neurorehabilitation Devices

North America Claims Authoritative Stake in Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Immense Burden of Neurological Conditions in US Paves Way for Neurorehabilitation Devices

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Neurorehabilitation Becomes a Hotbed for VR & Robotic Technologies

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drive Market Growth

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Epilepsy Incidence Worldwide by Type: Percentage Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy by Type (2022))

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence: Percentage of Incidence by Type for 2022

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Adoption of Neurorobotic Systems

Exoskeleton Robots Add Sophistication in Neurorehabilitation

The Imminent Rise of Exosuits

Innovative Exosuits Wearable Robots Promise Accelerated Recovery of Stroke Patients

Robotic Exoskeletons as Game-Changing Development for Neurorehabilitation

AI Augments Prosthetic Technology

Researchers Develop Neurorobotic Prosthetic Arm to Restore Natural Brain Behaviors

Select Robotic Devices

Robot-assisted Therapy Vs Other Therapies

Limitations

Technological Developments

New Generation Robotic Neurorehabilitation Devices Powered by Non-invasive Brain Machine Interfaces

Brain Stimulators Seek to Widen their Role in Neurorehabilitation

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group: 2020

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2022): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Innovative Multi-Electrodes with Potential to Improve Spinal Cord Stimulation

Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

Innovative Multi-electrode Stimulation Paves Way for Recovery from Spinal Cord Injuries

Neurorehabilitation Therapy in Epilepsy Care

Neurorehabilitation Wearable Devices Market Set to Deliver Stunning Performance

Novel Wristbands: A Primary Market Driver

Wearable Robotic Devices for Neurorehabilitation

Wearable Devices Set to Transform Traditional Approaches to Neurorehabilitation of Stroke Patients

Primary Wearable Sensors for Stroke Patients

Robotic Neurorehabilitation & Noninvasive Brain-Machine Interface to Aid Rehabilitation

Brain-Machine Interfaces

Key Applications of Virtual Reality for Neurological Rehabilitation

VR-Centric Gamification in Neurorehabilitation Improves Outcomes for Stroke Patients

Start-ups Leveraging VR for Gamification in Stroke Patient Rehabilitation

Technological Advancements in Neuroimaging Techniques Enhance Neurorehabilitation Outcome

Advancements in Robotics and Neuroscience Research Give Rise to Next-Generation Rehabilitation Techniques

IoT-Powered Rehabilitation Robotics

Integration Of Speech Recognition Algorithms

Emergence of Novel Multi-electrode Stimulation for Treatment of Spinal Cord Injuries

Startups Eye on Affordable Solutions to Spur Neurorehabilitation Uptake across Low- & Middle-Income Nations

Tailored and Affordable Neurorehab Technologies

Smartphone Technology to Support Neurorehabilitation

AR's role in Neurorehabilitation Recovery and Assessment

AR Augments the Existing Neurorehabilitation Programs

Electrotherapy Emerges a Mega Trend in Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Space

Why Metaverse Technology is Soaking Limelight for Holistic Neurological Rehabilitation

Neurological Disorders that Could Benefit from Metaverse

Moving from Mono-Therapeutic to Holistic Neurorehabilitation with Metaverse

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

