Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Soars, Set to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030: Neurorobotic Systems Emerge as Key Driver of Growth in 2023

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurorehabilitation Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brain Computer Interface segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$628.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$480.7 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|504
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Neurological Disorders and Disability - A Prelude
- Role of Neurorehabilitation in Enhancing Life Quality and Physical Function
- An Insight into Neurorehabilitation Devices
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Adversely Impacted by COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Neurorehabilitation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Radiates Signs of Vim & Vigor
- Neurorehabilitation Remains Dynamic Domain with Progressive Advancements
- Neuro-Robotic Devices: Thriving Segment of Neurorehabilitation Devices Market
- Opportunity: Rising Uptake of Robotic Devices
- Stroke Leads the End-uses of Neurorehabilitation Devices
- North America Claims Authoritative Stake in Neurorehabilitation Devices Market
- Immense Burden of Neurological Conditions in US Paves Way for Neurorehabilitation Devices
- Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
- Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
- Neurorehabilitation Becomes a Hotbed for VR & Robotic Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drive Market Growth
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Epilepsy Incidence Worldwide by Type: Percentage Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy by Type (2022))
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence: Percentage of Incidence by Type for 2022
- Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Increasing Adoption of Neurorobotic Systems
- Exoskeleton Robots Add Sophistication in Neurorehabilitation
- The Imminent Rise of Exosuits
- Innovative Exosuits Wearable Robots Promise Accelerated Recovery of Stroke Patients
- Robotic Exoskeletons as Game-Changing Development for Neurorehabilitation
- AI Augments Prosthetic Technology
- Researchers Develop Neurorobotic Prosthetic Arm to Restore Natural Brain Behaviors
- Select Robotic Devices
- Robot-assisted Therapy Vs Other Therapies
- Limitations
- Technological Developments
- New Generation Robotic Neurorehabilitation Devices Powered by Non-invasive Brain Machine Interfaces
- Brain Stimulators Seek to Widen their Role in Neurorehabilitation
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group: 2020
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2022): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott
- Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market
- Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Innovative Multi-Electrodes with Potential to Improve Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation
- Innovative Multi-electrode Stimulation Paves Way for Recovery from Spinal Cord Injuries
- Neurorehabilitation Therapy in Epilepsy Care
- Neurorehabilitation Wearable Devices Market Set to Deliver Stunning Performance
- Novel Wristbands: A Primary Market Driver
- Wearable Robotic Devices for Neurorehabilitation
- Wearable Devices Set to Transform Traditional Approaches to Neurorehabilitation of Stroke Patients
- Primary Wearable Sensors for Stroke Patients
- Robotic Neurorehabilitation & Noninvasive Brain-Machine Interface to Aid Rehabilitation
- Brain-Machine Interfaces
- Key Applications of Virtual Reality for Neurological Rehabilitation
- VR-Centric Gamification in Neurorehabilitation Improves Outcomes for Stroke Patients
- Start-ups Leveraging VR for Gamification in Stroke Patient Rehabilitation
- Technological Advancements in Neuroimaging Techniques Enhance Neurorehabilitation Outcome
- Advancements in Robotics and Neuroscience Research Give Rise to Next-Generation Rehabilitation Techniques
- IoT-Powered Rehabilitation Robotics
- Integration Of Speech Recognition Algorithms
- Emergence of Novel Multi-electrode Stimulation for Treatment of Spinal Cord Injuries
- Startups Eye on Affordable Solutions to Spur Neurorehabilitation Uptake across Low- & Middle-Income Nations
- Tailored and Affordable Neurorehab Technologies
- Smartphone Technology to Support Neurorehabilitation
- AR's role in Neurorehabilitation Recovery and Assessment
- AR Augments the Existing Neurorehabilitation Programs
- Electrotherapy Emerges a Mega Trend in Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Space
- Why Metaverse Technology is Soaking Limelight for Holistic Neurological Rehabilitation
- Neurological Disorders that Could Benefit from Metaverse
- Moving from Mono-Therapeutic to Holistic Neurorehabilitation with Metaverse
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
