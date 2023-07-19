Teleflex Completes Enrollment in Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Study

WAYNE, Pa., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the prospective multicenter RingerTM PTCA study. RingerTM PTCA is one of two clinical studies evaluating the performance of the novel RingerTM Perfusion Balloon Catheter. The RingerTM PTCA study enrolled patients at seven leading complex PCI centers in the US and Canada. Led by Principal Investigator Kathleen Kearney M.D., University of Washington, the study employed the RingerTM Device in selected coronary intervention patients who could benefit from continued perfusion during coronary balloon inflations.



“Completing enrollment is a significant milestone in the clinical validation and regulatory pathway to release the RingerTM Perfusion Balloon Catheter to treat patients,” said Teleflex Medical Director, Dr. Christopher Buller.

Running in parallel to the RingerTM PTCA study is a 30-patient prospective study evaluating the safety and utility of RingerTM for emergently managing coronary perforations complicating PCI procedures. Coronary perforations, though infrequent, can be life-threatening events that demand rapid treatment. Currently there are no commercially available devices designed to temporarily control bleeding from coronary perforations pending definitive treatment or to seal perforations without leaving behind a permanent coronary implant.

“Availability of RingerTM is much anticipated by the interventional cardiology community, and completion of enrollment in RingerTM PTCA puts us a big step closer to that goal,” said Kathleen Kearney M.D., University of Washington.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

