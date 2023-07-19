Face Shield Market Set to Soar Past USD 1.4 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic market of face shields, the full and half-face shield types drive growth, focusing on reusable and disposable options. The industry is poised for significant size, share, and growth from 2023 to 2030, offering a range of innovative products for enhanced protection.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the face shield market , increasing demand for reusable and sustainable face shields, integration of additional features such as anti-fog coatings and UV protection, development of lightweight and comfortable designs for prolonged use, customization options for branding and personalization, rising adoption of face shields in the fashion industry, the emergence of transparent and clear face shields for improved visibility and communication, growing use of face shields in educational institutions and childcare settings, development of face shields with adjustable and ergonomic features for better fit and comfort, utilization of face shields in sports and recreational activities, integration of technology such as sensors and smart features for enhanced functionality, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A face shield is a transparent plastic or vinyl shield that covers the face and protects the eyes, nose, and mouth from splashes, sprays, and other airborne particles. It is a personal protective equipment (PPE) that is often used in healthcare settings, but it can also be used in other industries, such as construction and manufacturing.

Prominent Players in Face Shield Market

3M

Honeywell

Moldex

Kimberly-Clark

DS Smith

Essity

Prestige Ameritech

Safe-T-Gard

Uvex

Delta Plus

MSA

Portwest

Vista Medical

BDS Masks

Yema

3A Masks

Protec Medical

Medicom

Surgical Specialties

Sure Guard

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



0.75 Billion 2030 Value Projection



1.4 Billion CAGR 7.2% Segments Covered















Product Full Face Shield, Half Face Shield







Type Reusable, Disposable











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Polycarbonate Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Polycarbonate dominated the global online market as they offer excellent optical clarity, allowing for clear visibility and minimal distortion. This is essential for face shields as it ensures that the wearer has a clear line of sight and can effectively communicate and perform tasks without hindrance.

Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, healthcare is the leading segment due to its wide use in healthcare settings to protect healthcare professionals from exposure to infectious diseases, bodily fluids, and other contaminants. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of face shields in preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-developed Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The region has robust occupational safety and health regulations that mandate using personal protective equipment (PPE) in various industries. This includes using face shields in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services. The stringent regulations and enforcement mechanisms drive the demand for face shields in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Face Shield market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Face Shield.

Key Developments in Face Shield Market

Honeywell acquired Moldex. These acquisitions have helped the larger companies to expand their product portfolios and reach new customers.

Key Questions Answered in Face Shield Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

