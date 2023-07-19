Global Engineering Software Market Projected to Reach $104.1 Billion by 2030: Fueled by Increasing Demand for Integrated Solutions and Automation

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Design Automation (eda) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Engineering Software
- Focus on Automation & Integrated Solutions Programs Drive Engineering Software Demand
- CAD Remains Key Contributor to Engineering Software Market
- Product Design & Testing and Design Automation: A Leading Application MArket
- World Engineering Software Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product Design & Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant Design, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis: While Developed Markets Rule, Asia-Pacific to Display Fastest Growth
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Competitive Scenario
- Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 24115 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena
- AI-Enabled Software Tools Address Challenges of Engineering Processes
- Engineering Software Reports Increasing Shift to the Cloud
- Emphasis on Design Automation Favors Growth
- Software Tools Streamline Drafting & 3D Modeling Processes
- Virtual 3D Modelling and Simulation Finds Application in Smart City Planning
- Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and Simulation: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Design Automation Drives Investments in Engineering Software
- Integrated Software Contribute to Reduced Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls
- Sophisticated Software Solutions Drive Product Lifecycle Management Market
- Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Extends Opportunities
- Engineering Software Gains Traction in EPC Sector
- Contractors Use Engineering Software to Address Materials Shortages
- BIM Technology Streamlines Structural Designing Process
- Rising Spending on Robotic Automation Drives Opportunities
- Sophisticated Engineering Software Finds Increasing Application in Automotive Industry
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Pandemic-Led Tech Adoption Holds Positive Implications for Automotive Software Market
- Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Engineering Domains
- Global Market for Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution
- Recovery in Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive Growth
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
- Value-Added Resellers Positively Impact the Market
- Rapid Industrialization and Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms Boost Growth in CAM Software Market
- Global CAD Software Market Maintains Positive Growth
- An Insight into Trends Related to CAD Technology
- Design Automation and CAD Customization
- AI-assisted CAD Software, an Accelerating Innovation Area for the Oil & Gas Industry
- Industry Witnesses Enhanced Demand for CAM Software to Improve Shop-Floor Efficiency
- CAE Software Market Displays High Degree of Dynamism
- Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market
- Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market
- Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development
- Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging
- Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions
- Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market
- Need for Engineering Design Optimization Offers Strong Prospects
- Major Electronic Design Automation Industry Trends
- Companies Increasingly Move EDA Into the Cloud
- Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA
- Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools
- Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design
- Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth for EDA Market
- Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Challenges Confronting Market
- Open Source Software Restrains Market Growth
- IoT Impacts Engineering Software Market
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
