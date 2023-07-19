Global Engineering Software Market Projected to Reach $104.1 Billion by 2030: Fueled by Increasing Demand for Integrated Solutions and Automation

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Design Automation (eda) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR



The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 198 Featured) -

Ansys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

International Business Machines Corporation

MSC Software Corporation

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 575 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $104.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Engineering Software

Focus on Automation & Integrated Solutions Programs Drive Engineering Software Demand

CAD Remains Key Contributor to Engineering Software Market

Product Design & Testing and Design Automation: A Leading Application MArket

World Engineering Software Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product Design & Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant Design, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis: While Developed Markets Rule, Asia-Pacific to Display Fastest Growth

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competitive Scenario

Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 24115 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decoding Prominent Trends & Factors Shaping the Software Engineering Arena

AI-Enabled Software Tools Address Challenges of Engineering Processes

Engineering Software Reports Increasing Shift to the Cloud

Emphasis on Design Automation Favors Growth

Software Tools Streamline Drafting & 3D Modeling Processes

Virtual 3D Modelling and Simulation Finds Application in Smart City Planning

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and Simulation: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Design Automation Drives Investments in Engineering Software

Integrated Software Contribute to Reduced Prototyping Cost & Product Recalls

Sophisticated Software Solutions Drive Product Lifecycle Management Market

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Extends Opportunities

Engineering Software Gains Traction in EPC Sector

Contractors Use Engineering Software to Address Materials Shortages

BIM Technology Streamlines Structural Designing Process

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation Drives Opportunities

Sophisticated Engineering Software Finds Increasing Application in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Pandemic-Led Tech Adoption Holds Positive Implications for Automotive Software Market

Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Engineering Domains

Global Market for Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution

Recovery in Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive Growth

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Value-Added Resellers Positively Impact the Market

Rapid Industrialization and Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms Boost Growth in CAM Software Market

Global CAD Software Market Maintains Positive Growth

An Insight into Trends Related to CAD Technology

Design Automation and CAD Customization

AI-assisted CAD Software, an Accelerating Innovation Area for the Oil & Gas Industry

Industry Witnesses Enhanced Demand for CAM Software to Improve Shop-Floor Efficiency

CAE Software Market Displays High Degree of Dynamism

Growing Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics Augurs Well for the Market

Cloud Deployment Model Continues to Gain Traction in CAE Market

Expanding Role of CAE in Product Development

Efficiency Advantages to Boost Demand for CAE Solutions in Medical Imaging

Trend towards Outsourcing of Manufacturing Processes Fuels Demand for CAE Solutions

Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Platform for Private Clouds Bodes Well for the Market

Need for Engineering Design Optimization Offers Strong Prospects

Major Electronic Design Automation Industry Trends

Companies Increasingly Move EDA Into the Cloud

Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA

Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools

Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design

Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth for EDA Market

Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Challenges Confronting Market

Open Source Software Restrains Market Growth

IoT Impacts Engineering Software Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

