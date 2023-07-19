2023 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Analysis: A Deep Dive into Genetics, Diet Types, and Nutrition

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global report examining the Weight Loss and Weight Management market in 2023 provides an in-depth look at the factors affecting weight management, including the role of genes, nutrition, and a comparison of various diets. The report offers a panoramic view of the industry's present scenario and potential future growth.

This comprehensive report is segmented into different sections, including an analysis of diverse diet types, the interplay between genes and weight, the significance of nutrition in weight management, and a comparison of various diets. The diet types discussed range from the Mediterranean and Dash diets, to intermittent fasting, paleo, dukan, mayo clinic diets, among others.

Each diet is rated out of five, considering their advantages and disadvantages. The report also provides insights into the different body types, such as Ectomorph, Endomorph, and Mesomorph, and their characteristics concerning nutrition and physical activity.

The report explores the role of genes in obesity, along with the essential macronutrients required for effective weight management. Also included is a comparative analysis of various diets.

The key driving factors of the diet market growth, industry trends, and new developments are discussed in detail, offering valuable insights for stakeholders.

Companies profiled in the report include:

Atkins Nutritional Inc.

Cult.Fit

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co.

Kellogg Co.

Medifast Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Noom Inc.

Technogym

Ww International Inc.

The competitive landscape of these companies is analysed based on their recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Types of Diets

Introduction

Weight Loss Diets

Mediterranean Diet

Dash Diet

Ww (Weight Watchers Diet)

Intermittent Fasting

Volumetrics Diet

Plant-Based Diet

Ketogenic Diet

Dukan Diet

Paleo Diet

Mayo Clinic Diet

Mayr Diet

Weight Gain Diet

Sensible Ways to Gain Weight for Underweight Persons

General Steps to Gain Weight

Weight Management Diet

How to Do It?

Chapter 3 Body Types

Introduction

Ectomorph

Endomorph

Mesomorph

Chapter 4 Relationship Between Genes and Obesity

What Are Genes?

Obesity and Genes

Chapter 5 Nutrition's Role in Weight Management

Introduction

Macronutrients to Incorporate

Chapter 6 Comparison of Diets

Rating of Each Diets (Out of 5)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Appendix Acronyms

