Stantec to release second quarter 2023 results on August 9, 2023 and host conference call on August 10, 2023

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time), Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer, and Theresa Jang, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s performance.



Q2 2023 Webcast and Conference Call

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time)

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That’s why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they’re our communities too. This allows us to assess what’s needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what’s never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We’re designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at Stantec.com or find us on social media.

For further information:

Investor Contact

Jess Nieukerk

Stantec Investor Relations

Ph: 403-569-5389

jess.nieukerk@stantec.com

