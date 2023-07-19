Preqin Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Talent Officer

LONDON, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insight, announced the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team. Ken Napolitano has been hired to spearhead the company’s sales team as Chief Revenue Officer based in New York. Ana Higgs, based in London, joins the organization in the newly created role of Chief Talent Officer to oversee talent acquisition, development, and retention.

The addition of these seasoned professionals further strengthens Preqin's ability to execute on the company’s purpose: to empower the finance community to make better decisions by providing data and insight that increase transparency and access across the global alternatives market. The appointments of Ken and Ana come at an exciting time for the company as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Ken Napolitano brings a wealth of experience to Preqin – spanning over 20 years in sales and revenue generation – having held executive and leadership positions at leading global financial software and data firms, Bloomberg and ION Trading Technologies, and most recently at Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation. With his impressive track record of driving revenue growth and identifying new markets, Ken will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing bold sales strategies with a customer-centric approach. Ken will ensure that customer needs to remain at the heart of all activity for Preqin’s extensive sales, client services and customer success teams. Ultimately, this will benefit the firm's clients – and the alternatives industry more widely – in supporting them to make better data-driven decisions every day.

In the newly created role of Chief Talent Officer, Ana Higgs will be instrumental in fostering a company culture that thrives on innovation and collaboration with a view to attract, engage and retain top talent globally. Ana has a successful career leading global talent teams for close to 15 years, working with Planet and Adenza, two leading fintechs focused on payment and technology solutions respectively, and prior to this, Dynamic Futures, the global talent consultancy. Her expertise will be vital in helping shape and build an environment that looks after Preqin’s most valuable asset: its people.

Reflecting on these significant appointments, Christoph Knaack, CEO at Preqin, says, “We are delighted to welcome Ken Napolitano and Ana Higgs to our executive team. Their extensive experience and proven leadership in their respective fields will be instrumental in driving initiatives that help both our clients and our people meet their goals. I know Ken and Ana will help us continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients, while ensuring our people are best positioned to reach their career aspirations and become the future leaders of the alternatives industry.”

With the combined expertise of the newly expanded executive team, Preqin is well-positioned to continue its remarkable growth journey. By leveraging its two decades-long presence in the market, the company believes it will continue to exceed customer expectations and drive the best outcomes for the alternatives industry.

Notes to editors

If you would like more information or have any questions, please get in touch with Mimi Celeste Taylor mimiceleste.taylor@preqin.com

About Preqin

Preqin, the Home of Alternatives™, empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to alternatives with essential data and insight to make confident decisions. It supports them throughout the entire investment lifecycle with critical information and leading analytics solutions. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for 20 years, enabling more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. For more information visit www.preqin.com.