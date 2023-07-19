Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size to Reach $43.80 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the cardiac biomarkers testing market will grow to USD 12.87 billion in 2022 and reach USD 43.80 billion by 2032. In just ten years, the increasing demand and adoption of several cardio biomarkers test like POCT, along with the growing proportion of cardiovascular diseases, are helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the recent product launches and further product developments are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand for effective diagnostics and the rising consumption of multiple types of unhealthy food products among millennials are helping to stimulate market growth.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13578



Key Insight of the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market



Asia-Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in cardiac biomarkers testing. Key factors favouring the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market in Asia-Pacific include rising cases of heart diseases and the increasing relevancy of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region and the increasing use of cardiac biomarkers as essential diagnostic tools for several diseases are expected to drive market growth.



The acute coronary syndrome segment is expected to augment the cardiac biomarkers testing market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, and others. The acute coronary syndrome segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the sharp rise in disease burden in low- & middle-income countries relative to high-income countries.



The troponins segment market size was USD 3.63 billion in 2022



The product type segment is divided into troponins, high-sensitivity c-reactive protein (hs-CRP), b-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), creatine kinase-muscle/brain (CK-MB), and others. The troponins segment market size was USD 2.72 billion in 2022 due to the increasing awareness among patients & healthcare providers regarding the importance of early diagnosis of different CVDs. Due to its usage in detecting heart damage and stress, the b-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.



The pathology labs segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 52.22% in 2032.



The end-user segment is divided into point of care, pathology labs, and others. The pathology labs segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years due to the increased utilization of laboratory testing samples. Additionally, the benefits offered by laboratory testing, such as specificity, high sensitivity, scalability, and cost-efficiency, are also helping to boost the segment's market growth.



Procure Complete Research Report (Actionable Insights) Now - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13578/single



Report Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 12.87 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 43.80 Billion CAGR 13.03% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Application, Product Type, and End-User Drivers The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases Opportunities The increasing research and development activities Restraints The lack of accessibility to disease management services and support in low-economic countries

Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising prevalence of coronary heart disease:



The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease has increased the number of angina pectoris/chest pain cases, particularly among the elderly. Further, the expanding aged population's demand for biomarker testing to diagnose conditions such as acute myocardial infarction propels the market growth. Additionally, the surge in clinical trials for identifying novel cardiac biomarkers is expected to drive market growth.



Restraint: The high cost of diagnostic products:



The high cost of cardiac biomarkers creates budget limitations for end-users and patients, hindering market growth. Further, the lack of sensitivity & specificity to cardiac muscle necrosis continues to be the need to look for newer specific molecules, and the limited understanding of the biochemistry of the biomarkers is the restraining factor of the market growth. Additionally, the expanded cost would result in delayed therapy of the patients in clinics & hospitals, and clearance of this product is very rigorous and time-consuming. Many products find it complex to get approved due to not complying with the rules, which may hinder market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) cardiac testing kits:



The increase in funding from multiple sources, the growing prevalence of target diseases, and the requirement to address the recent coronavirus outbreak are the opportunity factors for market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of diabetes, the introduction of portable diagnostic equipment, robust government initiatives, favourable regulations, and the advent of next-generation point-of-care diagnostics technologies are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. However, the high investment in research & development, advanced healthcare regulatory scenarios, the surge in healthcare expenditure, and the surge in funding for healthcare infrastructure is helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13578



Some of the major players operating in the cardiac biomarkers testing market are:



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Abbott

• Eurofins Scientific

• Merck KGaA

• Enzo Biochem, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• General Electric

• Charles River Laboratories

• Siemens

• Bruker

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Epigenomics AG



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Myocardial Infarction

• Congestive Heart Failure

• Acute Coronary Syndrome

• Others



By Product Type:



• Troponins

• High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (Hs-CRP)

• B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

• Creatine Kinase-Muscle/Brain (CK-MB)

• Others



By End-User:



• Point of Care

• Pathology Labs

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com