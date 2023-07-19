ApartmentLove Integrates with Escapia Providing Access to Short-Term Vacation Rental Listings Across the United States, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the signing of new channel partner agreements with Escapia providing a direct and real-time integration with the dedicated, efficient, and proven reliable Escapia ENET API and access to short-term vacation rental properties across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.



For more than 20 years, Escapia has remained committed to an easy-to-use innovative vacation rental solution, growing property management vacation rental businesses nationwide. Having successfully integrated, tested, and launched the Escapia feed within the newly redesigned and greatly improved OwnerDirect.com short-term vacation rental marketing application, property managers, owners, and hosts using the Escapia system are encouraged to activate their entire listing inventory via the Escapia dashboard, at no cost, as the Company’s service fees are paid entirely by the guest at the time of booking.

“Integrating the Escapia API into our recently upgraded OwnerDirect.com short-term vacation rental marketing site provides property managers, owners, and hosts a direct and dedicated vehicle to activate their entire rental inventory with the click of a button,” says Trevor Davidson – the Company’s President and CEO. Adding, “Increasing our daily active inventory of high-quality and readily available properties in the most desirable vacation markets from coast to coast is key to our growth and expansion plans. With millions of users from around the world visiting OwnerDirect.com, we are doing all that we can to make the listing and onboarding process as easy and straightforward as possible and integrating with Escapia both underscores our resolve and speaks volumes for the market adoption of our new OwnerDirect.com application.”

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

