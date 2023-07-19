Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market to Witness Strong Growth, Projected to Grow by $540.18 Million During 2022-2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical cartridges market is set to experience significant growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027. According to the latest market report, the market is projected to grow by $540.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32%.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
Key Factors Driving the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Growth:
- Increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry
- Growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally
- Increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging
Segmentation:
- Material: Glass, Plastic
- Capacity: Below 5 ml, 5-50 ml, 51-250 ml, Above 250 ml
- Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)
Reasons to Purchase:
- Expanding pharmaceutical industry with increased R&D activities
- Growing global sales of pharmaceutical products
- Demand for convenient and user-friendly pharmaceutical packaging solutions
- Rising patent expiration, driving market growth
- Increasing focus on high-quality pharmaceutical packaging
- Development of new drugs, creating demand for pharmaceutical cartridges
Leading Companies Mentioned in the Report:
- Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd.
- AptarGroup Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
- Camfil AB
- Datwyler Holding Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- groninger and co. gmbh
- Hubena
- Kalbag Filters Pvt. Ltd.
- KEL INDIA FILTERS
- Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL
- Merck KGaA
- Nipro Corp.
- SCHOTT AG
- SGD S.A.
- Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A
- Transcoject GmbH
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo7jx4
