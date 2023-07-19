Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market to Witness Strong Growth, Projected to Grow by $540.18 Million During 2022-2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical cartridges market is set to experience significant growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027. According to the latest market report, the market is projected to grow by $540.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Key Factors Driving the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Growth:

Increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry

Growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally

Increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging

Segmentation:

Material: Glass, Plastic

Capacity: Below 5 ml, 5-50 ml, 51-250 ml, Above 250 ml

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

Reasons to Purchase:

Expanding pharmaceutical industry with increased R&D activities

Growing global sales of pharmaceutical products

Demand for convenient and user-friendly pharmaceutical packaging solutions

Rising patent expiration, driving market growth

Increasing focus on high-quality pharmaceutical packaging

Development of new drugs, creating demand for pharmaceutical cartridges

Leading Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Britomatics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Camfil AB

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

groninger and co. gmbh

Hubena

Kalbag Filters Pvt. Ltd.

KEL INDIA FILTERS

Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL

Merck KGaA

Nipro Corp.

SCHOTT AG

SGD S.A.

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Stevanato Group S.p.A

Transcoject GmbH

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

