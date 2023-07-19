Global Bioinformatics Market to Witness Exponential Growth, Driven by Reduction in Genetic Sequencing Costs, Projected to Grow by $8,535.52 Million by 2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioinformatics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioinformatics market is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027. According to the latest market report, the market is projected to grow by $8,535.52 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 13%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Key Factors Driving the Bioinformatics Market Growth:

Reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing

Increasing demand for protein sequencing

Emerging techniques for genome analysis

Segmentation:

Application: Molecular phylogenetics, Transcriptomic, Proteomics, Metabolomics

Product: Platforms, Tools, Services

Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

Reasons to Purchase:

Cost-effective genetic sequencing methods driving market growth

Growing demand for protein sequencing in various research areas

Advancements in genome analysis techniques fueling market expansion

Development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery

Rise of personalized medicine and its impact on bioinformatics demand

Leading Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Azenta Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

DNASTAR Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Fios Genomics Ltd.

Genedata AG

Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Illumina Inc.

Partek Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Precigen Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Source BioScience

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

ZS Associates Inc.

