Global Bioinformatics Market to Witness Exponential Growth, Driven by Reduction in Genetic Sequencing Costs, Projected to Grow by $8,535.52 Million by 2027

The global bioinformatics market is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027. According to the latest market report, the market is projected to grow by $8,535.52 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 13%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
Key Factors Driving the Bioinformatics Market Growth:
- Reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing
- Increasing demand for protein sequencing
- Emerging techniques for genome analysis
Segmentation:
- Application: Molecular phylogenetics, Transcriptomic, Proteomics, Metabolomics
- Product: Platforms, Tools, Services
- Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)
Reasons to Purchase:
- Cost-effective genetic sequencing methods driving market growth
- Growing demand for protein sequencing in various research areas
- Advancements in genome analysis techniques fueling market expansion
- Development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery
- Rise of personalized medicine and its impact on bioinformatics demand
Leading Companies Mentioned in the Report:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Azenta Inc.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomax Informatics AG
- DNASTAR Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Fios Genomics Ltd.
- Genedata AG
- Geneva Bioinformatics SA
- Illumina Inc.
- Partek Inc.
- Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Precigen Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Source BioScience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
- ZS Associates Inc.
