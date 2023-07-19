Rapid Technological Innovations to Drive the Global Baby Food Maker Market to 2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food Maker Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby food maker market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, according to a new market report. The market is forecasted to grow by USD 411.17 million during the period 2022-2027, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.25%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby food maker market, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 leading companies.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth of the baby food maker market is primarily driven by technology innovation and portfolio extension, the increasing number of working women, and the convenience and portability offered by these products.

Key Market Insights:

Technology innovation and portfolio extension fuel market growth

Increase in the number of working women drives demand for baby food makers

Ease of use, portability, and convenience contribute to market expansion

Segmentation:

Application: Food preparation products, Bottle preparation products

Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Driving Factors for Baby Food Maker Market Growth:

Expansion of distribution networks

Physicians' recommendation to use baby food makers

Launch of BPA-free baby food makers

Prominent Companies in the Baby Food Maker Market:

ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

Avec Maman

BABY BREZZA

BEABA SAS

Capital Brands Distribution LLC

Cuisinart

Dualit Ltd.

Elechomes Innovations LTD

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Leestar India

Legit

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

NutriChef Kitchen LLC

OXO International Ltd.

Pigeon Corp.

QUARK BABY LTD.

Sage Bears LLC

UCL shop

