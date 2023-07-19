The Government Cyber Security Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10819.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Government Cyber Security Market in US 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112213/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the government cyber security market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by firewalls as a disruptive threat deception strategy, adoption of a hybrid deployment model for cybersecurity solutions, and increasing IT security budget.



The government cyber security market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• US intelligence community

• Department of defense

• Department of homeland security



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud based



By Product

• Services

• Solutions



This study identifies the implementation of BYOD policy in government organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the government cyber security market growth in US during the next few years. Also, adoption of cloud-based services in government organizations and escalation in number of DDoS attacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading government cyber security market vendors in US that include BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Fortinet Inc., NXTKey Corp., SolarWinds Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Cyderes, Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortra LLC, General Dynamics Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Musarubra US LLC, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc.. Also, the government cyber security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

