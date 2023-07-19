The Global Cinnamon Market is forecasted to grow by USD 367.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cinnamon Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988825/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about health benefits of cinnamon, growing demand for natural food flavors, and growing demand for organic cinnamon.



The cinnamon market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cassia cinnamon

• Ceylon cinnamon



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing application of cinnamon in pharmaceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cinnamon market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prominence of private-label brands and the growing adoption of cinnamon products in Western countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cinnamon market covers the following areas:

• Cinnamon market sizing

• Cinnamon market forecast

• Cinnamon market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cinnamon market vendors that include Biofoods Pvt. Ltd., Cell Foods, Ceylon Spice Co., Cinnamon Exports Pvt Ltd., EHL Ltd., Elite Spice Inc., EOAS Organics Pvt Ltd., First Spice Mixing Co., Goya Foods Inc., The Great American Spice Co., HDDES Group, McCormick and Co. Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Ozone Naturals, Sauer Brands Inc., SDS Spices, Taj Agro International, The Bart Ingredients Co., True Ceylon Spices, and Vijaya Enterprises. Also, the cinnamon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

