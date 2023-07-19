Rising Health Consciousness and Product Launches Fueling Kimchi Market Growth to 2027

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kimchi Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kimchi market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by rising health consciousness and product launches.

According to the latest market report, the market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,215.96 million during the period 2022-2027, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.49%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the kimchi market, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 prominent companies.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Product launches, driven by the increasing demand for healthy food options, play a crucial role in driving market growth. Additionally, the health benefits offered by kimchi, such as probiotic properties and immune system support, contribute to its popularity. Moreover, initiatives aimed at the development of the kimchi industry further stimulate market growth.

Key Market Insights:

Rising health consciousness among consumers fuels the demand for kimchi

Product launches cater to the growing market demand for healthy and flavorful food options

Development initiatives drive the expansion and awareness of the kimchi industry

Segmentation:

Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Product: Conventional kimchi, Organic kimchi

Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America

Driving Factors for Kimchi Market Growth:

Expansion of retail channels to reach a wider consumer base

Growing influence of online retailing in the kimchi market

Increasing demand for plant-based diets and flavorful fermented food options

The report on the kimchi market provides valuable insights into market sizing, forecast, and industry analysis, enabling stakeholders to make informed business decisions.

Companies Mentioned:

Bombucha

Chois Kimchi LLC

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Cosmos Food Co. Inc.

Daesang Corp.

Dongwon Group

Eden Foods Inc.

Gold Mine Natural Food Co.

Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd.

Kimchi Club Pty Ltd.

Kings Asian Gourmet

Lucky Foods

MILKimchi Inc.

Pulmuone Foods USA

Real Pickles

Sinto Gourmet LLC

Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc.

T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD.

Tazaki Foods Ltd.

VOLCANO KIMCHI

