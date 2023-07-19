Chopra Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa Wins the 2023 Women’s Health Travel Award for Best Yoga Retreat in the World

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healing Company (OTCQB: HLCO) (“The Healing Company” or the “Company”) in partnership with its portfolio company, Chopra, today announced that the Chopra Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Arizona has been honored with the 2023 Women's Health Travel Award for Best Yoga Retreat worldwide. The recognition celebrates the retreat's commitment to empowering health and wellbeing through well-rounded and transformative experiences. This latest accolade supports The Healing Company’s strategy of building a community of world-class healing brands, products, and experiences, through acquisitions in the wellness, supplement, and nutraceuticals space.

The Chopra Health Retreat, anchored in the life’s practice and teachings of Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., offers a holistic approach to wellbeing, combining ancient wisdom with modern practices. Located amidst the captivating Arizona landscapes of CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, this retreat delivers a sanctuary for guests to embark on a profound journey of healing and transformation.

“The Chopra Health Retreat is the gold standard of integrated health—uniting all facets of the Chopra holistic wellbeing approach into a single, comprehensive program—and we’re incredibly proud of the exceptional experience the team has created in partnership with CIVANA,” said Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company. “Integrated healing is the future of healthcare, and the Women’s Health Travel Award further demonstrates our mission and momentum in scaling the benefits of preventative health to millions worldwide.”

The retreat's unique approach combines personalized education with immersive practice for lasting transformation, offering daily meditation and yoga sessions, wellbeing workshops, Ayurvedic massages, and a 1:1 consultation with a physician trained in Ayurveda. Led by expert instructors and wellness professionals, each experience is thoughtfully designed to cater to the specific needs and aspirations of individuals seeking personal growth and renewal.

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, renowned for its commitment to invite more into wellness through an approach that honors happiness first, healthiness always, serves as the perfect backdrop for the Chopra Health Retreat. Nestled in the heart of Arizona's tranquil Sonoran desert, the resort's natural beauty complements the retreat's mission to provide guests with an all-encompassing experience of serenity and self-discovery.

The 2023 Women's Health Travel Award recognizes the Chopra Health Retreat's exceptional contributions to personal wellbeing and reaffirms the retreat's position as a transformative space that empowers individuals to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional health.

For more information about the award-winning Chopra Health Retreat and to explore the upcoming retreat dates, please visit https://retreats.chopra.com/health-retreat/.

About Chopra

Chopra is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective wellbeing. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra’s signature programs have been proven to improve overall wellbeing through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. By providing tools, guidance, and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of wellbeing and make a healthy, peaceful, and joyful life accessible to all. Download the Chopra app on iOS and Android.

The Chopra Health Retreat offers a holistic approach to wellbeing, combining ancient wisdom with modern practices. Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Arizona, the retreat provides transformative experiences that nurture the mind, body, and spirit, empowering guests to lead enriched and balanced lives.

About The Healing Company

The Healing Company Inc. was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way—one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature—the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, while helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare. To do so, the company is building a community of powerful healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of the world’s highest potential healing practices & products.

The Healing Company’s common stock is quoted for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol HLCO, and its investors and advisors include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

