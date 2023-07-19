Oculis to Present at OIS Retina Innovation Summit

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Riad Sherif, MD, CEO of Oculis, will participate at OIS Retina Innovation Summit, an event organized by Ophthalmology Innovation Source, on July 27, in Seattle, Washington. In addition to participating, Dr. Sherif will present an update on Oculis with a focus on the recently announced positive DIAMOND Phase 3 Stage 1 readout of OCS-01 eye drops for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and associated next steps.



OIS Retina Innovation Summit

Session: Innovation Showcase Presenter: Riad Sherif, MD, CEO Presentation time: Thursday July 27, 11:35am PT Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle

A video recording of the presentation will be made available via the OIS website, following the event.

About OIS

In 2009, the inaugural Ophthalmology Innovation Summit was launched with a groundbreaking mission to unite entrepreneurs, clinical thought leaders, industry executives, start-up companies, and investment professionals in a single platform to showcase and advance novel therapies that target unmet clinical needs. Over the last decade, OIS has grown into the Ophthalmology Innovation Source, offering an extensive range of media, events, and data that provide crucial insights and enable significant connections.

About Oculis

Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’s highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Europe, and China, Oculis’s goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

