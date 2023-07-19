Verizon Business introduces global IoT eSIM platform with network-operator partners around the world

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced a global wireless IoT (Internet of Things) platform that will let businesses deploy and centrally manage IoT devices across international borders, leveraging both native eSIM and roaming capabilities of MNO partners.



With Verizon Global IoT Orchestration, devices operating in multiple global regions will be able to connect natively via an eSIM profile from one of Verizon's international carrier partners and operate just like a network subscriber in that partner’s service footprint, adding the partner’s full technical, commercial and multi-network coverage capabilities and enabling solutions that require local connectivity.

Global IoT Orchestration is integrated within the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform. Global and domestic IoT connections can be managed centrally, on a single pane of glass using a seamless API interface.

Through Verizon’s Bell Canada and Telenor partnerships, customers will be able to manage multinational eSIM connectivity in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Additional MNO eSIM partners covering more territories around the world will be announced later this year.

To become a true industry leader in IoT, global solutioning is critical. For instance, a device-maker whose biggest market is the United States, but who does business throughout Europe and Canada, wants assurance that their data will remain available and their devices will stay connected around the world. With native eSIM provisioning through Global IoT Orchestration, devices can maintain connectivity across international borders as seamlessly as a U.S. customer crossing state lines, without having to rely solely on roaming in major global markets. For more on customer use cases, see the statement below from Itron executive John Marcolini.

Verizon Global IoT Orchestration is currently available for trials for new and existing Verizon Business customers in the U.S.

Executive Comments

“The move toward global IoT reflects the reality of doing business in the massive IoT era. The number of IoT devices is expanding rapidly and fleets are fanning outward, so our customers need flexible, reliable connectivity that moves across borders,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “With our partners Bell Canada, Telenor, and more to come, Verizon Global IoT Orchestration will be able to provide that -- a globe-spanning footprint with seamless eSIM IoT connectivity.”

“The US is a key market for many of our global customers. Together with Verizon we can streamline our customers' solutions and supply chains while enabling even more reliable access to the US market. This includes local network functionality, which is a catalyst for the next generation of 5G-enabled critical IoT services,” said Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT.

“Bell is delighted to provide Canada’s best network to support Verizon and its business customers with the seamless coverage they need for their IoT devices in Canada. This offering delivers the best service experience for centrally managing cutting edge enterprise IoT applications. And, it enables secure access to critical operational data in real time, no matter where in the globe IoT devices may be operating,” said Michel Richer, SVP, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering and AI, Bell Canada.

“Our global utility customers require industrial IoT networks, platforms and services to support critical energy, water and smart city services,” said John Marcolini, Senior Vice President, Networked Solutions, Itron, Inc. “Itron’s decades long collaboration with Verizon on device connectivity, including harnessing the power of Verizon ThingSpace and native eSIM, will result in increased cellular IoT availability while enabling Itron to cost effectively design and deploy IoT solutions.”

More on Verizon Global IoT Orchestration

Leveraging both native eSIM and partner roaming agreements, users will have access to the full service footprint of the partner MNO, including Bell Canada’s coverage area and Telenor’s extensive European and Asian coverage. In total Verizon Global IoT Orchestration will enable a service footprint of up to 200 countries and regions, combining native and roaming access from Verizon and its MNO partners.

The companies named in this announcement are partnered to Verizon and not necessarily to each other.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company. It provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communications services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , Bell invests in the creation of a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health through national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and significant funding from Bell for community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About Telenor

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia with 158 million subscribers and annual sales of around NOK 99 billion (2022).

We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor’s domain for more than 165 years, and our purpose is to connect our customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL.

For more information, see www.telenor.com

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

matt.conte@verizon.com

(917) 848-3040