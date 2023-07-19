Ladybug Resources Announces That the Company is Going SEC Reporting

SACRAMENTO, CA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ladybug Resources Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) (“Ladybug” or the “Company”), announces that the company has engaged the auditing firm of BFBorgers CPA PC to prepare the Form 10-K for the company.



Chairman David Argudo stated, “As a part of our business development model to qualify as an SEC Reporting OTC Pink, we have engaged the auditing firm of BFBorgers CPA to prepare the Form 10-K.”

The Company has recently activated its 15c211 status with OTC Markets. BFBorgers CPA PC has been engaged and will require 4-5 weeks to prepare the Form 10-K for the company. This will improve the disclosure of our financial reports and allow the company to qualify for the OTCQB.

The Company continues to grow and expand its revenue base in the cannabis industry. With billions of dollars worth of cannabis sold in California each year, The Golden State is home to the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The company’s subsidiary, Gold Mountain Distribution LLC, operates a licensed distribution center in Sacramento, the hub of the California cannabis market.

In 2022, California legal sales reached $5.3 billion, according to figures released by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, down 8.2% from $5.77 billion in 2021. Gold Mountain Distribution is now teaming up with various relationships to acquire the customers base from other licensed distro’s who have closed their doors to doing business.

About Ladybug: Ladybug is an alternative lifestyle company whose subsidiary, Gold Mountain Distribution, owns and operates a licensed cannabis distribution facility in Sacramento, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website ladybuglbrg.com, or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

