Infinidat Named a Finalist for CRN's 2023 Tech Innovator Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Infinidat as a Finalist for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Infinidat is being recognized for its InfiniBox® solution in the “Storage−Enterprise” category.



“The InfiniBox family is constantly recognized as one of the top enterprise storage solutions in the industry,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “CRN’s recognition of Infinidat’s solutions in their annual CRN Tech Innovator Awards further demonstrates that our channel partners are selling an industry acclaimed, state-of-the-art solution to their enterprise customers. Infinidat continues to gain momentum with our solutions that deliver our partners, and their customers, not only unmatched technical benefits, but also unparalleled financial advantages.”

The InfiniBox solutions portfolio offers two major choices: the InfiniBox™ SSA II solid-state storage array and the InfiniBox hybrid storage array. For enterprises that require consistent sub-millisecond latency for every I/O, Infinidat provides the InfiniBox SSA II, which is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with latency as low as 35 microseconds, driving unsurpassed real-world application performance. The InfiniBox hybrid system combines DRAM, flash caching layers, and high-capacity, cost-effective HDDs, optimized by Infinidat’s patented Neural Cache technology. The use of HDDs dramatically lowers the cost of storage, while delivering 100% guaranteed availability, powerful cyber storage resilience, and incredible ease of use with Infinidat’s autonomous automation.

“With its cyber storage capabilities, InfiniBox is one of the most exciting enterprise storage solutions on the market today, addressing one of the critical concerns of Fortune 500 CEOs − cyber security. Congratulations to Infinidat for repeatedly receiving industry awards for their technological innovation and the business value they bring to our enterprise customers. As a trusted partner, Infinidat continues to provide a powerful storage solution for enterprises who need to get the most out of their storage investment,” said Bob Elliott, Vice President, Storage at Mainline Information Systems.

Infinidat’s technology allows enterprises to modernize their storage infrastructure and consolidate workloads, so IT decision-makers can obtain payback in only 11 months and a compelling ROI with the adoption and expanded use of Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions. Infinidat’s solutions are backed by extensive guarantees, adding to the level of trust that enterprises, cloud service providers, managed service providers, managed hosting providers, and channel partners have in Infinidat.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries − including solution provider testimonials − using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

