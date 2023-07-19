Visa Player of the Match Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an Exclusive Payment Services Partner of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, for the first-time Visa is extending its Visa Player of the Match athlete award to support women-owned small businesses with $500,000 in total grant funding across the 64 matches and potentially 32 qualifying countries.



Visa Canada announced today that it has selected the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB) as the recipient of its Visa Player of the Match small business grant program.

When a member of Canada’s National Women’s Team is awarded the Visa Player of the Match trophy throughout the tournament, funds will be granted to CCAB to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs. To kickstart the initiative, Visa Canada will provide an initial contribution of $25K CAD to support Indigenous women-owned businesses.

How it Works

The Visa Player of the Match trophy is awarded at each of the 64 matches to the player whom fans vote to be the most outstanding of the match. At FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, audiences watching at home can celebrate the women on the pitch and for the first time, help elevate women in business at the same time. Building up to the final match, Visa will award 64 grants to the identified grant recipient from the same country as the national team represented by the winning footballer.

“Whether an athlete or entrepreneur, to succeed in your craft takes immense passion, perseverance, and grit,” said Heather Nobes, Head of Marketing, Visa Canada. “At Visa, we recognize teams and small businesses build stronger communities. We are proud to name the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business as our grant recipient, support Indigenous women-owned businesses, and continue our commitment of empowering women on and off the pitch.”

The funding for Visa Player of the Match ranges in value from $5,000 for the 48 first round matches up to $50,000 for the final. Through the duration of the tournament, this program will see Visa invest a total of $500,000 in grant funding to support women-owned small businesses, globally.

“We are honored to be a part of this initiative to provide Indigenous women from across Canada with funding that will help them grow their businesses, advance economic reconciliation and contribute to the health and well-being of the communities they support,” says Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCAB. “Indigenous women entrepreneurs are the fastest growing segment among Indigenous businesses. Through this grant, we can all be part of contributing to their success by watching these matches, cheering on our incredible Canadian athletes, and voting!”

Supporting Women in Sports and Business

Initiatives like the Visa Player of the Match small business grants and the Visa Canada Small Business Hub, which has resources and solutions to support small businesses, are part of the Visa commitment to supporting small businesses.

In sport, Visa is committed to empowering women across its organization and through its brand support. For more than 15 years, Visa's investment in women's football has advocated for equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes, fans, and communities around the world.

Visa is the first worldwide FIFA Women’s Football Partner, the first standalone sponsor of UEFA Women’s Football, and sponsor of national teams including Canada Soccer, the U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Soccer Federation.

Visa also supports 34 women football players through its Team Visa program. This new group of Team Visa athletes – from 27 markets – represents the largest number of women footballers in Team Visa’s history and includes Canadian team captain Christine Sinclair, as well as Ashley Lawrence. The program extends Visa’s commitment to connecting the world through sport and championing women athletes at a time when women’s football continues to reach new heights.

To learn more about Visa’s support of athletes and plans surrounding FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ visit here.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

