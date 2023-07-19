MasterControl and Avendium Create Partnership to Elevate Quality and Compliance Management

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a leading software provider for quality management systems (QMS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES), and Avendium, a consultancy with more than 30 years of experience building and managing quality systems in support of regulatory compliance, today announced a partnership to further support the life sciences industry to achieve and maintain regulatory compliance.



MasterControl is currently the #1 QMS for life sciences offering cloud-based technology that accelerates quality and manufacturing compliance by removing the burden of paper and siloed systems. Avendium’s experience in vendor and supplier management helps companies evaluate risk and streamline processes to reduce costs and maintain compliance. This partnership brings functional expertise and leading technology together to create a winning combination for life sciences organizations that are looking to build their competitive edge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avendium,” said Brett Smith, Channel Program Director at MasterControl. “We know how important supply chain quality and management is for our customers to ensure they can deliver their products to patients. Avendium’s expertise in this area coupled with MasterControl’s technology is a winning combination.”

“The Avendium team is very excited to work with MasterControl to support existing and future clients with their supplier quality management needs. The alliance will allow both companies to expand the scope of our world-class services in this ever-changing field,” said Lars Mouritsen, President and CEO of Avendium.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries where compliance is critical. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

About Avendium

Avendium is your next level supplier and vendor quality management consulting and functional service provider. We partner with clients to build and manage supplier quality systems, reducing costs, errors, and risks in support of regulatory requirements. We work especially hard to help clients comply with purchasing controls (21 CFR 820.50), processes, and verification of purchased products according to ISO 13485.2016, GMP, and other regulatory standards. For more information, visit www.avendium.com.

