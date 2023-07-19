Healthcare Triangle Awarded Contract Expansion with Fortune 500 Biopharmaceutical Customer

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that it has secured a multi-year program expansion contract with a top-five customer, a Fortune 500 biopharmaceutical company. The agreement extends the customer’s suite of cloud DevOps, data engineering, and data platform management solutions.



“Over the past four years of this client’s program, HCTI has developed a high performance computing (HPC) environment supported by a custom deployment of DataEz™, our HITRUST-certified, fully managed AI engineering and analytics platform-as-a-service. This new agreement renews and expands our managed services engagement, reinforcing our value as a trusted advisor and a highly-engaged business partner,” said Lena Kannappan, head of business, strategy and partnerships for Healthcare Triangle. “Our expertise in challenging the status quo, providing strategic alternatives, and implementing creative, novel solutions in cloud transformation and cloud acceleration for pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations enabled us to broaden our range of services for this program. We are thrilled to continue this highly valued client relationship.”

Healthcare Triangle advances industry-transforming solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, cyber security and professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industries. The Company is strategically partnered with leading public cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and EHR vendors.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

