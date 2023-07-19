The Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4103.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973855/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the artificial lift systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for oil and natural gas, enhanced production requirements in mature fields, and an increase in production activities in deepwater, ultra-deep offshore, and heavy oil.



The artificial lift systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ESP systems

• RLP systems

• PCP systems

• Others



By End-user

• Onshore oil

• gas industry

• Offshore oil

• gas industry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of automation and remote technology as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial lift systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing subsea operations and increasing adaptation to non-conventional energy sources in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial lift systems market covers the following areas:

• Artificial lift systems market sizing

• Artificial lift systems market forecast

• Artificial lift systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial lift systems market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., General Petroleum Holdings Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Pump and Supply, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, NOV Inc., Novomet Group, NOW Inc., OiLSERV, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions, Premium Artificial Lift Systems Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SSI Artificial Lift, Torqueflow-Sydex Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the artificial lift systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________