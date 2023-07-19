The Global Live Music Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7406.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Live Music Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951593/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of live events, growing affordability for high-priced event tickets, and increased use of mobile apps.



The live music market is segmented as below:

By Revenue

• Tickets

• Sponsorship

• Merchandising



By Genre

• Pop

• Rock

• Hip-hop

• EDM

• Metal Music

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of DJ software to produce music as one of the prime reasons driving the live music market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of mobile ticket sales and an increase in service offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the live music market covers the following areas:

• Live music market sizing

• Live music market forecast

• Live music market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading live music market vendors that include Bassett Events Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Event.com Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Sunrise Records Ltd., The Ticketline Network Ltd., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, TodayTix Inc., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Vivendi SE, Vivid Seats Inc., and Yamaha Corp.. Also, the live music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

