Dental Camera Market to Reach $4,230.8 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 8.8% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Dental Camera Market, By product type (Intraoral Dental Camera, Dental Endoscope Camera and Extra oral Dental Camera), by application (Orthodontics, Endodontics, Dental Diagnosis, Others),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030”. According to the report, the global dental camera Industry generated $2,341.7 million in 2023, and is anticipated to generate $4,230.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Analysts’ Views on Global Dental Camera Market:

The global dental camera market is a rapidly growing sector within the dental industry, driven by increasing number of patients due to oral diseases. Dental camera play a crucial role in diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient communication by providing high-resolution images and real-time video capture of the oral cavity. With the rise in dental disorders, growing awareness of oral health, and the demand for aesthetic dentistry, the market is witnessing significant growth. For instance, in November 2022, oral health country profile (Germany) by world health organization (WHO), reported the data, 29.1% untreated caries of deciduous teeth in children 1-9 years, 31.7% untreated caries of permanent teeth in people 5+ years, 27.4% severe periodontal disease in people 15+ years, 11.7% edentulism in people 20+ years which increase chances of use of dental camera in market.

Global dental camera market- Driver

Rise in Prevalence of Dental Diseases Driving Global Dental Camera Market

The prevalence of oral diseases has been rising across the globe due to lifestyle changes. Major oral diseases such as dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal (gum) disease, edentulism (total tooth loss), and oral cancer pose a high healthcare burden worldwide. These diseases affect patients throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report released in 2022, oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people across the globe, with three out of four people affected living in middle-income countries. Globally, about 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Thus, rise in cases of oral disorders is estimated to boost wireless intraoral camera market expansion in the near future.

Global dental Camera Market- Restraint

High Cost of dental camera

Dental camera can be expensive, especially those equipped with advanced imaging technologies. The high cost of dental camera can limit its adoption, particularly in smaller dental practices or regions with limited financial resources. For instance, the Futudent procam 4k dental camera cost is US$ 3,995.

Dental Camera Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 2,341.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2018 - 2022 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 8.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 4,230.8 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Intraoral Dental Camera, Dental Endoscope Camera, Extra oral Dental Camera

Intraoral Dental Camera, Dental Endoscope Camera, Extra oral Dental Camera By Application: Orthodontics, Endodontics, Dental Diagnosis, Others

Orthodontics, Endodontics, Dental Diagnosis, Others By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others Companies covered: Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Acteon Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Durr Dental SE, Midmark Corporation, Genoray Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., 3Shape, PreXion Inc., Cefla Medical Equipment, Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Align Technology Inc. Growth Drivers: Rise in prevalence of dental/oral diseases

Technology advancements Restraints & Challenges: Shortage of dental radiologists

Global dental camera market - Opportunity

Increasing Adoption of Teledentistry

Teledentistry is gaining popularity due to its convenient and accessible nature, allowing dental professionals to provide remote consultations and treatment recommendations, expanding access to oral healthcare services. On 11th January 2023, Dentulu, a leading Teledentistry network, has partnered with Pearl, an AI technology company, to bring clinical AI solutions to Teledentistry. This partnership aims to enhance diagnostic performance and improve the patient experience by integrating Pearl's powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed dental software.

Global dental camera market- Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among Application, the Orthodontics segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region due to players are focusing on partnership. For instance, in February 2021, Grin, a comprehensive digital orthodontic platform that provides orthodontic solutions in partnership with trusted local doctors, announced a partnership with Henry Schein Orthodontics, the orthodontics business of Henry Schein, Inc., and a new Remote Consultation feature. Henry Schein Orthodontics will offer the Grin Remote Monitoring Platform and Grin Remote Consultation to their orthodontic customers across the United States. The Grin experience consists of the Grin App and Grin Scope, which is an FDA listed medical device. Remote Consultation provides orthodontists with a cost effective alternative virtual solution to time consuming initial consults..

Based on product, The dental camera market is segmented into intraoral dental camera, dental endoscope camera, and extraoral dental camera. Among these segments, the intraoral dental camera is the dominant type due to its widespread use in capturing clear visuals of the oral cavity, enhancing patient experience, and being affordable for dental practices.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Orthodontics, Endodontics, Dental Diagnosis, and Others. The Orthodontics segment is more dominant in the dental camera market due to its high demand for imaging and documentation during treatment planning, progress monitoring, and patient education in correcting misaligned teeth and jaws.

Based on End User, the segmentation includes hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Among these segments, the dental clinics segment stands out as the dominant player. This is mainly due to the specialized nature of dental clinics, which place a strong emphasis on dental care. Dental clinics regularly incorporate dental camera into their routine practices for a wide range of procedures, diagnostics, and patient documentation.

Based on region, The global dental camera market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the proactive adoption of inorganic growth strategies, including agreements, partnerships, and other collaborations, by key players in the region.

Global dental camera market: Key Developments

In March 2021, Dentsply Sirona, a leading global manufacturer of dental equipment and technologies, providing innovative solutions for dental professionals, launched its Primescan intraoral scanner that is designed of autoclavable stainless steel sleeve with disposable window. This device will assist in creating precise digital impressions.

In 2022, OraVu, the leading manufacture of dental endoscopes , announced an additional advancement in oral care with the introduction of its 160,000 pixel 1.15 dia CMOS camera endoscope. This is a first for the industry and is in addition to its 40,000 pixel 1.15 dia CMOS camera scope. This new hi-resolution camera scope is used exclusively on OraVu’s DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant, endoscope system.

In April 2021, PreXion, a leading provider of advanced imaging solutions for dental professionals, introduces the NEW PreXion 3D Explorer PRO, the world's first 3D CBCT with integrated ceph X-ray, revolutionizing dental imaging with precise 3D imaging, low radiation exposure, and reliable diagnostics for various dental indications.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental camera market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period due to the increasing new technologies. For instance, in August 2022, Engineers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and Korea Photonics Technology Institute have developed a novel dental camera inspired by insect eyes, called the Biologically-inspired Intraoral Camera (BIOC), it overcomes the limitations of traditional dental imaging by using a convex-concave lens, inverted microlens arrays (iMLA), and a single CMOS image sensor.

Among applicationtype, the Orthodontics segment expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. For instanace, on June 2, 2023, an article published by the new mouth, about 25% to 53% of people will require orthodontic intervention.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Dental Camera Market include Envista Holdings Corporation,Planmeca Oy, Acteon Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Durr Dental SE, Midmark Corporation, Genoray Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., 3Shape, PreXion Inc., Cefla Medical Equipment, Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Align Technology Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Camera Market, By Product Type:

Intraoral Dental Camera

Dental Endoscope Camera

Extraoral Dental Camera



Global Dental Camera Market, By Application:

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Dental Diagnosis

Others

Global Dental Camera Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Global Dental Camera Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



