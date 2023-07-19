The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2015.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.94% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886839/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the 3d bioprinting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity, advancements in 3d bioprinting technology, and increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices.



The 3d bioprinting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Human tissue and organ generation

• Medical testing

• Dental

• Prosthetics

• Others



By Solution

• 3d bioprinters

• Bioprinting materials

• Services and ancillary equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the developments in scaffold-free bioprinting as one of the prime reasons driving the 3d bioprinting market growth during the next few years. Also, biofabrication of complex tissues and rising focus on r and d of 3d bioprinting will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 3d bioprinting market covers the following areas:

• 3d bioprinting market sizing

• 3d bioprinting market forecast

• 3d bioprinting market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3d bioprinting market vendors that include 3D Bioprinting Solutions, 3D Systems Corp., Advanced Solutions Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., BICO Group AB, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Desktop Metal Inc., Foldink, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Poietis, Precise Bio Inc., regenHU Ltd., and ROKIT Healthcare Inc.. Also, the 3d bioprinting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

