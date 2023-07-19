The Global Activated Carbon Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1588.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Carbon Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877227/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the activated carbon market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased need for purification in different industrial processes, high demand for powdered activated carbon, and increasing opportunities for activated carbon producers with reactivated carbon.



The activated carbon market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Powdered

• Granular

• Others



By Application

• Air purification

• Water purification

• Medical and pharmaceutical products

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for pollution control as one of the prime reasons driving the activated carbon market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing production and export of activated carbon in APAC and use of activated carbon for specific applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the activated carbon market covers the following areas:

• Activated carbon market sizing

• Activated carbon market forecast

• Activated carbon market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading activated carbon market vendors that include Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons. Also, the activated carbon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

