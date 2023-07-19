The Global Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market is forecasted to grow by USD 545.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838966/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the two-wheeler catalytic converter market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing stringency of emission norms for two-wheelers, rise in levels of traffic congestion owing to increased urbanization., and growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries.



The two-wheeler catalytic converter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Entry level

• Mid-size

• Full size



By Product

• Palladium

• Platinum

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of dual-sport motorcycles as one of the prime reasons driving the two-wheeler catalytic converter market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of underbelly exhaust systems and developments in the field of catalytic converters will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the two-wheeler catalytic converter market covers the following areas:

• Two-wheeler catalytic converter market sizing

• Two-wheeler catalytic converter market forecast

• Two-wheeler catalytic converter market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading two-wheeler catalytic converter market vendors that include ACAT Global LLC, Akrapovic d.d., BASF SE, Continental AG, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., Scorpion Exhausts Ltd., Shilpa Enterprises, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. Also, the two-wheeler catalytic converter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

