The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 466.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period

The report on the influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of influenza, growing demand for molecular diagnostics, and supportive government initiatives and funding.



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research centers

• Homecare



By Type

• Point-of-care testing

• Immunodiagnostics

• Molecular diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in a number of genetic characterization studies on the influenza virus and the rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the influenza diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Influenza diagnostics market sizing

• Influenza diagnostics market forecast

• Influenza diagnostics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corp., QIAGEN NV, Response Biomedical Corp., SA Scientific Ltd., Sd Biosensor Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quidelortho Corp.. Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

