US Essential Oils Market to Grow at a CAGR 12.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Chicago, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " US Essential Oils Market by Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets, US Essential Oils Market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 12.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Expanding end-use applications to propel the growth.

The essential oils market in the US is witnessing remarkable growth driven by its diverse range of end-use applications across various industries. Essential oils demonstrate exceptional versatility, finding utility in sectors such as cosmetics, personal care, food and beverages, aromatherapy, cleaning products, and more. This extensive applicability contributes significantly to the rising demand for essential oils, fueling the expansion of the market. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, essential oils are harnessed for their captivating aromas and potential benefits for skin and hair. Renowned beauty brands incorporate essential oils into skincare products, hair care formulations, perfumes, and other beauty offerings, delivering delightful natural scents and potentially therapeutic effects.





List of Key Players in the Essential Oils Industry



Cargill,

Incorporated (US),

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US),

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US),

doTERRA (US),

NOW Foods (US),

Lebermuth, Inc. (US),

BIOLANDES (France),

Symrise (Germany),

Robertet SA (France),

MANE (France),

Norex Flavours Private Limited (India)

India Essential Oils (India)

DSM (Netherlands),

Givaudan (Switzerland),

The food and beverages industry capitalizes on essential oils as all-natural flavouring agents, elevating the taste and aroma of diverse products. From baked goods and confectionery to beverages and culinary creations, essential oils impart distinctive flavors, catering to evolving consumer preferences for natural and flavourful experiences. Aromatherapy emerges as a pivotal application for essential oils, leveraging their aromatic properties to facilitate relaxation, alleviate stress, and enhance overall well-being. These oils are skilfully blended into diffusers, massage oils, bath products, and other aromatherapy essentials, creating soothing and invigorating experiences. Furthermore, essential oils find extensive application in the cleaning and household products industry as eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic fragrances and harsh chemicals. Their incorporation in air fresheners, detergents, and other cleaning formulations offers pleasant scents while potentially providing antimicrobial properties, aligning with the increasing demand for safer and greener solutions.



The North American Essential Oils Market is Primarily Driven by Growth in the US and Canadian Markets

The US market dominated the North American essential oils market in 2021. It is the largest country in terms of the import and export globally. The consumption of essential oil products in the US is considerably high. Products with all-natural ingredients are increasing in popularity because of increasing awareness about health, wellness, and sustainable lifestyle. Consumers are ready to spend extra on products that claim to be natural and organic. It is leading manufacturers of food and beverage and other industries like cosmetics to introduce essential oil in their formulations to satisfy consumer demand and capitalize on the trend. With their natural origin, help manufacturers claim their products to be natural and free from artificial chemicals.

