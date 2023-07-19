Loyola Press Opens a New Chapter for Growth with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a top-tier marketing software solutions provider, today announced Loyola Press's strategic move to Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers to drive conversions with HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI-powered search solution.



The renowned non-profit publisher will power site search and conversions with HawkSearch Advanced Analytics reporting and SEO (Search Engine Optimization). Loyola Press was founded over 100 years ago and has served over 40 million students globally, publishing a wide variety of books, as well as magazines and journals.

Bridgeline powers growth for other sites in the publishing industry, such as Rainbow Resource, Capstone Publishing, and Tyndale House Publishers. Customers within the publishing industry like Loyola Press can leverage this expertise by using HawkSearch’s Rapid UI framework for an expedited implementation. The onsite search solution drives conversions and positive customer experiences through personalization and relevant search results.

"Loyola Press's migration to AWS and adoption of HawkSearch's latest features reinforces their status as digital pioneers in the publishing sector," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

For more information, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com