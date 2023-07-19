Strong Technical Services Signs Exclusive Technical Support Partnership with MJR Digital Cinemas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Global Entertainment (NYSE American: SGE) (“Strong Global Entertainment” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Strong Technical Services (“STS”) has entered into an exclusive technical support partnership with MJR Theatres, a Bloomfield Hills, MI-based movie theater chain with 10 locations. STS will support MJR Theatres with its expertise and managed services capabilities.



Travis Henning, Sales Director of Strong Technical Services, commented, “Strong Technical Services is thrilled to be selected as MJR Theatres' exclusive partner for technical support. Our field technicians align perfectly with MJR Theatres, and we are proud to deliver top notch field service and remote NOC support.”

“Our team is pleased to have this opportunity to support MJR Theatres’ projection equipment service needs,” said Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strong Technical Services. “We believe that our service, installation and engineering solutions are unmatched, and we thank Joel and team for trusting us with providing technical support across all MJR locations.”

Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations of MJR Theatres, commented, “We are excited to partner with Strong Technical Services and we’re looking forward to leveraging their expertise in maintaining our existing projection and sound infrastructure while simultaneously exploring the next wave of presentation technology.”

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 80 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, Inc., which develops and produces original feature films and television series.

About MJR Theatres

MJR Theatres is a State-of-the-Art Multiplex Cinema Operator with ten Michigan locations and over 160 screens. For over 40 years, MJR has been committed to consistently delivering the ultimate movie-going experience, while providing superior customer service to guests throughout Metro-Detroit. As innovative leaders in the industry, MJR offers a wide-range of premium amenities including plush reclining chairs, a full-service Studio Bar & Lounge, The Epic Experience, Laser Ultra, and VIP Seats, a market-exclusive seating concept designed to bring privacy, convenience, and luxurious comfort to the theatrical experience. MJR Theatres is a subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, based in Belgium.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., FG Merger Corp., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

