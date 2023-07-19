SurgePays Announces “Direct to Consumer” Partnership with LeadEx Solutions

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with LeadEx Solutions (“LeadEx”), a consumer marketing platform focused on delivering lead generation with product messaging through self-service ATMs and other kiosks.



LeadEx Solutions’ proprietary software will authorize SurgePays to communicate directly with consumers when performing ATM transactions, providing the Company with extended reach to a fresh channel of qualified Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) customers.

President of SurgePays Fintech, Jeremy Gies said, “Many underbanked consumers have reloadable debit and other stored value cards while routinely using ATMs as their primary access to cash. Partnering with LeadEx provides SurgePays integrated access to position our full screen ads on the ATM during the transaction and empower customers to opt-in to the enrollment process. This is another value driver in the evolution of our business model in transforming ourselves as a wireless provider and an innovative software development company. Additionally, this partnership provides admittance to an ATM network throughfare that provides us with merchants that are not currently on the SurgePays network, initiating the user journey and allowing us to provide awareness, value driven services and best practices of our entire suite of products to more underserved communities.”

Brodie Levandnuk of LeadEx said, “Partnering with SurgePays to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program is something we are very excited about. The thought of our technology being used to help consumers in need is really powerful.”

Wes Dunn Executive VP of Sales and Marketing at Genmega said, “We are pleased to see our ATM’s providing a great launch point for such an impactful program for the public. LeadEx and SurgePays have developed a unique concept to reach consumers in need, and we’re eager to see where this can go.”

According to a report** published in 2021, nearly 40 percent of the people in the US use an ATM on an average of 8 times per month. ATM Statistics show that this creates nearly 10 billion transactions processed via ATMs each year in the US. With this amount of usage, there is a unique opportunity for SurgePays to gain tremendous exposure during the time of transaction on qualified ATMs.

About LeadEx Solutions

LeadEx is a new consumer marketing platform focused on delivering lead generation product messaging through a network of “self-service” consumer devices such as ATMs and Kiosks. Enabling consumer product companies to communicate directly to consumers while performing self-service transactions. Delivering the unique ability to frequently capture consumers attention on a 1:1 basis and deliver product messaging.

About Genmega

Genmega Corporation is a privately held manufacturer of ATMs and other equipment, based in Dallas TX. Genmega has manufacturing facilities in Seoul Korea and Dallas TX.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

**https://www.enterpriseappstoday.com/stats/atm-statistics.html#:~:text=As%20per%20a%20report%20published,in%20the%20US%20each%20year

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315