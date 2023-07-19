Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results the Week of August 7, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results during the week of August 7, 2023. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast. Details will be provided at a later date.



About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets eight branded and three generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

Journey Medical Corporation

(781) 652-4500

ir@jmcderm.com