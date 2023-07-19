Hepatic Markers Market Set to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033, Revolutionizing Liver Disease Diagnosis and Prevention Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent market study by Future Market Insights, the Hepatic Markers Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the rising prevalence of liver diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing emphasis on early detection and personalized medicine.



The study predicts that the global market for hepatic markers will reach a staggering US$ 4.2 Billion by the next decade. This promising market outlook underscores the critical importance of hepatic markers in the medical field, paving the way for improved diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases worldwide.

The Hepatic Markers Market is a comprehensive range of cutting-edge diagnostic tools designed to assess liver function, identify liver diseases, and monitor treatment progress. These advanced markers enable healthcare professionals to make accurate and timely clinical decisions, improving patient outcomes.

In 2023, the Hepatic Markers Market is expected to be worth US$ 2.3 Billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The hepatic markers market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. The market size is influenced by growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools, focus on early detection & prevention & advancements in diagnostic technologies.

Liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, NAFLD, and liver cirrhosis, are on the rise globally. Obesity, alcohol consumption, viral infections, and lifestyle changes contribute to the growing burden of liver diseases, driving the demand for hepatic markers for early detection, disease monitoring, and personalized treatment strategies.

The demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for liver diseases is increasing. Patients prefer non-invasive methods like blood tests, imaging techniques (e.g., ultrasound, FibroScan), and biomarker analysis to avoid the discomfort and risks associated with invasive procedures such as liver biopsies. Non-invasive hepatic markers offer convenience, safety, and accurate assessment of liver health.

Equip Yourself With The Knowledge To Navigate The Future Of Hepatic Markers And Contribute To The Advancement Of Liver Health. Download Our Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17659

A growing emphasis is on preventive healthcare, including regular liver health screening and monitoring. Awareness campaigns, public health initiatives, and routine health check-ups have increased the demand for hepatic markers as part of preventive care. Early detection and timely intervention help prevent disease progression and improve patient outcomes.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the hepatic markers market. Molecular diagnostics, genetic testing, proteomic analysis, and imaging modalities have improved liver disease diagnosis accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity. These advancements enable early detection, personalized treatment approaches, and monitoring of therapeutic response, thereby driving the demand for hepatic markers.

Key Takeaways From The Hepatic Markers Market:

The hepatic markers industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2033, increasing at a 3.7% CAGR.

The hepatic markers industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 180.2 million, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the hepatic markers industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 241.2 million, securing a 6.4% CAGR.

The hepatic markers industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 177.4 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.2% CAGR.

South Korea's hepatic markers industry is set to rise at a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033, Aspartate transaminase (AST) is expected to dominate the hepatic markers industry.

With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, Viral hepatitis is expected to dominate the hepatic markers industry.

With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, the hospitals is expected to dominate the hepatic markers industry.

Tailor Your Report To Specific Countries Or Regions And Enjoy Incredible Savings Of Up To 30%. Customize Your Experience Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17659

Top Major Key Players and Their Effective Marketing Strategies:

The hepatic markers sector is a very competitive one, with many firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise

Alpha Laboratories Biobase Group F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ELITechGroup Horiba Medical Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Randox Laboratories Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Abbott Laboratories BD Siemens Healthcare GmbH Boston Scientific Corporation PromoCell Novus Biologicals

The major companies are heavily spending in research & development efforts to create innovative and inventive care with enhanced effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are also focusing on expanding their products related to hepatic markers and strengthening their distribution methods in order to fulfil shifting consumer expectations.

Tactical alliances and partnerships with other companies are becoming more common in the industry, allowing parties to leverage one another's strengths and expand their market influence.

Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.

Major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites to boost their presence in these regions. They are also concentrating on offering cost-effective tests to customers in these markets in order to get a competitive advantage.

Gain Valuable Insights Into The Marketing Tactics Employed By Industry Leaders, Their Product Portfolios, And Their Distribution Methods - Purchase Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17659

Segmentation Analysis of the Hepatic Markers Market:

By Test:

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP)

Alanine transaminase (ALT)

Aspartate transaminase (AST)

Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT)

Others



By Indication:

Viral Hepatitis

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Hemochromatosis

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Discover Segment-Specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, And Gain A Comprehensive Regional Outlook. Stay Ahead Of The Competition - Speak To Our Analyst! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17659

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Domain:

Cognitive Impairment Biomarkers Market Size: The cognitive impairment biomarkers market size is projected to be worth US$ 7.9 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 13.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Molecular Biomarkers For Cancer Detection Market Share: Molecular biomarkers are molecules that can be used as indicators for normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, and the body’s response to pharmacological processes.

EPO Biomarkers Market Growth: The EPO biomarkers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 118.05 billion by 2032, with a significant CAGR of 5.3 %. In 2022, the demand for EPO biomarkers is growing steadily and has a worth of US$ 63.52 billion.

3D Surgical Microscope Systems Market Trend: The 3D surgical microscope systems market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1,212.4 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 3,204.8 million by 2033.

Chloridometer Market Forecast: The chloridometer market size is projected to be worth US$ 4.3 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 6.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Coagulation Markers Market Analysis: The coagulation markers market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.21 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.22 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Continuous Ketone Monitoring Market Sales: The continuous ketone monitoring market size is projected to be worth US$ 128.7 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 305.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Outlook: The coronary intravascular lithotripsy market size is projected to be worth US$ 324.4 Million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 592.2 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Cortisol Testing Kits Market Volume: The cortisol testing kits market size is projected to be worth US$ 184.6 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 340.7 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Cytocentrifuge Market Application: The cytocentrifuge market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com