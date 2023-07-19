The Global Aviation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 438.72 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aviation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796556/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing efficiency of airlines, a rise in investments in airport infrastructure, and an increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed.



The aviation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation

• General aviation



By Revenue Stream

• Passenger

• Freight



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shift toward radio-frequency identification (RFID) as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for air transportation and growing demand for business jets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation market vendors that include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bombardier Inc., DAHER, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp.. Also, the aviation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

