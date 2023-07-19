The Global Pulse Oximetry Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1139.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793489/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pulse oximetry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for wireless pulse oximeters, and guidelines that recommend use of pulse oximeters.



The pulse oximetry market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters

• Handheld pulse oximeters

• Fingertip pulse oximeters

• Wrist-worn pulse oximeters



By End-user

• Hospitals

• clinics

• Alternative care settings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing online marketing strategies by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the pulse oximetry market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for technologically advanced pulse oximeters and new launches of pulse oximeters will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pulse oximetry market covers the following areas:

• Pulse oximetry market sizing

• Pulse oximetry market forecast

• Pulse oximetry market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pulse oximetry market vendors that include American Diagnostic Corp., Baxter International Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc.. Also, the pulse oximetry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

