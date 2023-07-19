Brett Anderson Named Top Human Resources Professional

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Columbus, Dublin, and Cincinnati areas and surrounding cities, is proud to announce that Human Resources Manager Brett Anderson has been named a 2023 Human Resources Impact Award honoree by Columbus Business First magazine. This award recognizes HR professionals who have made specific, tangible impact on their workplace and have a track record of using their role to make their offices productive, creative, and safe environments for all employees. Anderson is one of only 20 HR professionals selected from a pool of 60 nominees throughout Central Ohio.

Anderson is a seasoned HR professional who tirelessly works to cultivate positive work environments and drive organizational success through effective people management. He has demonstrated expertise in all facets of talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, and organizational development. His leadership style is characterized by a strong focus on empowering individuals and teams to reach their full potential. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and continuous growth, Anderson is able to consistently achieve higher levels of employee engagement and increased productivity with reduced turnover.

“Brett is an incredibly talented team player who brings a strong personality and a broad range of human resources experiences to his role, day in and day out,” said Associa Real Property Management Branch President Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “He is well-deserving of this recognition, and we are extremely proud to share in his success.”

