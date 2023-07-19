Global One-Way Degassing Valve Market Size Growth Trajectory: Up from 10.2 billion in 2022 to US Doller 15.1 Bn by 2030 with 11.1% CAGR

New York, NY, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “One-Way Degassing Valve Market By Type (Polyethylene (PE) Check Valve And Polypropylene (PP) One-Way Degassing Valve), By Application (Coffee, Cheese, Pet Foods, Dry Powder Chemicals, Specialty Powders & Rock Salt, And Fertilizers & Grass Seeds), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global One-Way Degassing Valve Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is One-Way Degassing Valve? How big is the One-Way Degassing Valve Industry?

One-Way Degassing Valve Report Coverage & Overview:

The one-way degassing valve helps coffee bags escape unwanted emissions such as carbon dioxide. Reportedly, a one-way degassing valve is also called a coffee or freshness valve. These products allow the release of pressure from an airtight package and disable the external air from entering the package. They play a key role in coffee preservation and help it in losing its taste and freshness. Moreover, rise in the coffee production in the countries such as India and Brazil are predicted to encourage the manufacturers of the one-way degassing valve to establish their manufacturing units in these countries.

Global One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of the product in various food products will drive growth in international market trends

Growing demand for the packaging of fertilizers, cheese, dry powder chemicals, pet foods , grass seeds, and fertilizers will proliferate the growth of the one-way degassing valve market across the globe. With growing product penetration in bakery products, the market is likely to gain traction in the years ahead. The inclusion of one-way degassing valves in pouches assists in retaining the food quality and this is predicted to translate into humungous market demand. Apart from this, the massive need for storing, distributing, and shipping processed food items will enlarge the scope of growth of the global market. Moreover, in April 2019, Plitek, a key player manufacturing one-way degassing systems, launched an oil-free one-way degassing valve. The move is likely to provide impetus to the expansion of the global market.

Nonetheless, the huge upfront costs of installing the degassing valves can pose a big threat to the growth of the global one-way degassing valve industry in the years ahead. However, the thriving retail sector with an increase in the sales & distribution of one-way degassing valves will create new growth opportunities for the industry across the globe.

The expansion of the market around the world will be bolstered by an increase in the concentration of manufacturers on the production of environmentally friendly products. PLITEK®, a significant participant located in the United States in the market for oil-free one-way degassing valves, announced in April 2019 that it will introduce a new oil-free one-way degassing valve. The program will hasten the pace at which the global market expands, increasing its reach in the process. The enormous popularity of one-time-use items in a wide variety of applications as a result of their low upkeep requirements and simple disposal will contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Report Scope

One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global one-way degassing valve market is divided into type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global one-way degassing valve industry is sectored into polyethylene (PE) check valve and polypropylene (PP) one-way degassing valve segments. Furthermore, the polypropylene (PP) one-way degassing valve segment, which accumulated massive revenue in 2022, is expected to record the highest CAGR over the assessment timeline. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be credited to the ability of the polypropylene (PP) one-way degassing valve for controlling gas flow in a specific direction. Apart from this, these products are mainly utilized for regulating gaseous pressure, thereby steering the segmental surge.

Based on the application, the global one-way degassing valve market is segmented into coffee, specialty powders & rock salt , cheese , dry powder chemicals, pet foods, and fertilizers & grass seeds segments. Moreover, the coffee segment is predicted to make lucrative contributions to the size of the one-way degassing valve market over the next eight years. The segmental growth can be attributed to the massive use of one-way degassing valves in coffee production.

The global One-Way Degassing Valve market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Polyethylene (PE) Check Valve

Polypropylene (PP) One-Way Degassing Valve

By Application

Coffee

Cheese

Pet Foods

Dry Powder Chemicals

Specialty Powders & Rock Salt

Fertilizers & Grass Seeds

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global One-Way Degassing Valve market include -

Fres-co System USA

Chemvalve

WITT-GASETECHNIK GmbH & Co KG

Goglio S.p.A.

TedPack

Flexis

Chemvalve

CCL Industries

NuZee Inc.

Pacific Bag

PBFY Flexible Packaging

Swiss PAC

Plitek

Witt Gas

Amarama Engineers

Jordan Valves & Regulators

Wojin Plastic Product Factory

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global one-way degassing valve market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 11.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global one-way degassing valve market size was evaluated at nearly $10.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030.

The global one-way degassing valve market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about the safety and quality of food products.

In terms of type, the polyethylene (PE) check valve segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the coffee segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific one-way degassing valve market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for One-Way Degassing Valve industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the One-Way Degassing Valve Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the One-Way Degassing Valve Industry?

What segments does the One-Way Degassing Valve Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the One-Way Degassing Valve Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The One-Way Degassing Valve market in North America is expected to develop a leading position over the course of the forthcoming timeframe.

North America is predicted to dominate the growth of the global one-way degassing valve market over the forecast timeframe owing to the large-scale use of one-way degassing valves in the agriculture sector in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, humungous applications of fertilizers and pesticides will prompt a regional market surge. The rise in the number of food processors and growing concerns about environmental pollution is likely to scale up the expansion of the market in the region. In the first half of 2018, Illycafe, an Italian firm, recalled nearly 65,000 cans of coffee missing one-way degassing valves that were sold to the U.S. In addition to this, in the last quarter of 2020, Tchibo, a coffee-producing firm based in Europe, entered the U.S. market by declaring an agreement of distribution with Rainmaker Food Solutions, a U.S.-based distributor. The move will help the former expand its business in the U.S., thereby steering the regional market growth.

In addition, it is expected that the industry for one-way degassing valves in the Asia-Pacific region would record the greatest CAGR throughout the course of the assessment timeframe. The rapid industrialization that has been seen in nations like India, Japan, China, and Indonesia, as well as the environmental awareness that has been seen in these countries, are two of the elements that are expected to impact the growth of the regional sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



One-Way Degassing Valve Market: Opportunities

The rising demand for vacuum packing systems will open up new doors of opportunity for expansion in the worldwide market.

The global market for one-way degassing valves will be presented with new expansion prospects as a result of the growing acceptance of vacuum packing systems in a wide variety of end-use sectors. In addition to this, the introduction of an entirely biodegradable coffee packing bag known as evalv® will make new expansion opportunities available to businesses operating in markets all over the world. As a result of recent developments in technology, one-way degassing valves have gained an enormous amount of popularity. This is due to the fact that these valves improve the functionality of the product, which in turn creates new opportunities for expansion in the worldwide market.

