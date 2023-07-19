The Global Data Center Market is forecasted to grow by USD 329.82 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340873/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G, demand planning and expansion by hyper scalers, and growing demand among SMEs.



The data center market is segmented as below:

By Component

• IT infrastructure

• Power management

• Mechanical construction

• General construction

• Security solutions



By End-user

• BFSI

• Energy

• IT

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the implementation of ai in data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of HPC across enterprises and consolidation of data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Verizon Communications Inc., 365 Data Centers, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., and KDDI Corp.

