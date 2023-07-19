The Global Aviation Fuel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 93.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016568/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing focus on clean aviation fuel, an increase in demand for air travel, and increasing use of military UAVs.



The aviation fuel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Military

• Private



By Product

• ATF

• Aviation biofuel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of new aviation fuel technology as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, research on third-generation biofuels and increasing efficiency of airlines will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aviation fuel market covers the following areas:

• Aviation fuel market sizing

• Aviation fuel market forecast

• Aviation fuel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation fuel market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom International Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., and Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA. Also, the aviation fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

