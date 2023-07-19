Bullet Proof Vest Market Poised For Substantial Growth, Projected To Attain USD 2.2 Billion by 2032, CAGR Of 6.10% From 2023 To 2032 – Report by Market Research Future

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bullet Proof Vest Market Information By Type, End Use, Protection Level, And Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 2.2 Billion in 2032 at a 6.10% CAGR.

Bullet Proof Vest Market Overview:

A bulletproof vest, also known as a ballistic vest, is a type of body armor that decreases or prevents the penetration of projectiles such as gunshot wounds and explosion debris. Due to their substantial weight, military soldiers find wearing and moving around in bulletproof vests difficult. The need for bulletproof jackets is rising as business security becomes more important in the United States.

Furthermore, concerns about security in industrial sectors like retail, healthcare, and transportation are rising quickly as threats grow more common. Increasing workplace safety recognition is another factor driving the need for this product globally. It lessens the effect of small pieces and prevents projectile bullet penetration into the wearer's body. It is created by stacking interwoven or laminated fibers with ceramic, metal, polyethylene ballistic, or polythene plates.

As threats increase, security concerns regarding retail, healthcare, and transportation are rapidly growing. Government spending on the military is another factor influencing the demand for protective clothing. As a result, it is anticipated that over the anticipated time, consumer interest in this product will increase. By incorporating modern innovations like 3D printing and composite materials, businesses and governments are investing in developing cutting-edge light vests that offer greater mobility, which is anticipated to create new market opportunities for producers of bulletproof vests throughout the forecast period. The purpose of bulletproof jackets is to protect the user from the effect of firearm rounds on human organs. The jacket shields the wearer's torso from projectile bullets and smaller explosive fragments. It is constructed by stacking polythene, metal, ceramic ballistic plates, and woven or laminated fibers.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11850

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 2.2 billion CAGR 6.10% (2023–2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End Use, Protection Level, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for lightweight body armor from end-use industries such as defense, law enforcement, and civilians and growing awareness of commercial security across the globe

Competitive Analysis in the Bullet Proof Vest Market:

The affluent companies in the Bullet Proof Vest Market include.

MARS Armor

VestGuard UK Ltd

Armor Express

DuPont

S. ARMOR CORPORATION

EnGarde

MKU LIMITED

Point Blank Solutions, Inc.

Canadian Armour Ltd

ARGUN s.r.o.

Infidel Body Armor

Seyntex N.V,

BulletSafe Bulletproof Vests

COMPASS INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The military industry currently controls the market and is anticipated to do so for the duration of the forecast. This is primarily due to a surge in military spending, which has prompted significant purchases of body armor and bulletproof vests for military-mounted personnel. End-use sectors, including defense, criminal justice, and civilians, are anticipated to increase their need for lightweight security systems, driving industry growth. The COVID-19 epidemic impacted all industrial sectors of the world economy. Because of this, the designers of this jacket also ran into issues that stopped production and sales. The brief lockdown and closure harmed the manufacturing of armor-piercing equipment.

Buy Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11850

Additionally, because of a shortage of equipment, governments are anticipated to boost their spending in the upcoming years on purchasing upgraded vests for police enforcement organizations. Increasing defense spending will improve military capabilities, which will support market expansion. Like this, the industry will continue to be driven by growing security concerns. The industry is expanding as a result of an increase in terrorism, international conflicts, and political turmoil, particularly in Asian nations.

Restraints

The demand for bulletproof jackets is constrained by their high price among consumers worldwide. These vests are more expensive because new materials and technologies are being used in production.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is thought to have had less of an effect on the market. Over the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in demand for bulletproof vests. Due to a brief pause of manufacturing plants in 2020, the companies' output for making bulletproof vests remained lower than in the previous years. However, the military and law enforcement demand has caused the market to rebound since 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the world economy by decreasing demand, disrupting the supply chain in the market, and having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets. The COVID-19 virus influences the defense industry. This industry's dynamics have changed due to decreased demand and postponed product deliveries. The lockdown significantly negatively affected the defense industry and slowed the manufacture of defense goods. Due to budget cuts brought on by COVID-19, many countries requested that all the armed forces postpone their capital purchases.

Market Segmentation

The market includes defense, security & law enforcement, and civilians by end-use. By protection level, the market includes II, IIIA & IIIA+, III & III+, and IV. By type, the market includes soft jackets and hard jackets.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Bullet Proof Vest Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bullet-proof-vest-market-11850

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific had the greatest share and is anticipated to keep being the top spender on procuring bulletproof ballistic defense products during the projected period because of the significant number of serving police and military agency personnel in countries including India, China, and South Korea. Body armor that is flexible and light has gained popularity due to its improved comfort, reduced weight, and lower cost.

The market will grow due to the rising demand from consumers such as the armed forces, law enforcement organizations, and people for light body armor. Heavyweight vests make it difficult to wear and walk around for soldiers, law enforcement officials, and others on the battlefield. The depreciation of bulletproof clothing and the escalating tensions along many of the region's borders.

Discover More Research Reports on Aerospace & Defense by Market Research

Military Satellite Market Research Report Information By Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geosynchronous Orbit), By Payload Type (Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload And Others), By Satellite Type (Small Satellite, Medium-to-Heavy Satellite), By System (Electro-Optic/Infrared Sensor (EO/IS), Radar, SATCOM), By Application (ISR, Communication, Navigation) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

Research Report Information By Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geosynchronous Orbit), By Payload Type (Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload And Others), By Satellite Type (Small Satellite, Medium-to-Heavy Satellite), By System (Electro-Optic/Infrared Sensor (EO/IS), Radar, SATCOM), By Application (ISR, Communication, Navigation) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032 Marché de la simulation militaire et de l'entraînement virtuel : informations par plateforme (aéroportée [simulation et entraînement de vols à réaction, simulation et entraînement de vols rotatifs et simulation et entraînement de vols d'UAV]), sol [simulation et entraînement sur le champ de bataille, simulation et entraînement au combat, simulation et entraînement de véhicules terrestres] et autres] et naval [simulation et entraînement de ponts navals, simulation et entraînement de sous-marins et autres]), type d'entraînement (en direct...

: informations par plateforme (aéroportée [simulation et entraînement de vols à réaction, simulation et entraînement de vols rotatifs et simulation et entraînement de vols d'UAV]), sol [simulation et entraînement sur le champ de bataille, simulation et entraînement au combat, simulation et entraînement de véhicules terrestres] et autres] et naval [simulation et entraînement de ponts navals, simulation et entraînement de sous-marins et autres]), type d'entraînement (en direct... Marktforschungsbericht für militärische Störsender : nach Typ (Radarstörungen (mechanische Blockierung [Spreu, Lockvögel, Eckreflektoren und andere], elektronisches Blockieren [Spot, Sweep, Sperrfeuer, DRFM, Puls und andere], unbeabsichtigt), Kommunikationsstörungen), Bereitstellungsart (Bodengestützt, Marine und Luft), Technologie ( GaN [Galliumnitrid] und GaAs [Galliumarsenid]), Anwendung (Gegen-IED, Bombenentsorgung, Militärkonvoi-Schutz, Anti-Aufruhr und Strafverfolgung) und Region (Nordamerika, Europa, Asien-Pazifik, Mittlerer Osten.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter