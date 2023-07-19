Philanthropist Harold Matzner Receives Key to the City at the Palm Springs 85th Anniversary Event, HNM Group Celebrates Palm Springs History

Palm Springs, California, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Springs philanthropist and businessman Harold Matzner was honored with the Key to the City at the Palm Springs’ 85th Anniversary Celebration. Following the conclusion of the City’s “Cruising Through the Years” 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade, Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner presented Harold Matzner with a golden “Key to the City” at the Marilyn Monroe Statue in downtown Palm Springs, according to HNM Group. Thousands of enthusiastic residents attended the ceremony. Singer and parade Grand Marshall Nancy Sinatra, Frank’s daughter, and parade producer Keith McCormick also received Keys to the City at the event. The Keys are presented to individuals with a uniquely special connection to the City of Palm Springs – and are a rare occurrence.

Mayor Grace Garner told KESQ, “They’ve all been true champions of Palm Springs. They truly have helped to revitalize our downtown, bringing in the kind of tourism that we have today,” Mayor Garner continues, “I’m just so excited that we have so many people here. It is a true celebration.”

Mayor Garner talked about Harold Matzner’s unique contributions to the City of Palm Springs. She gave him credit for creating a world-class event with the Film Festival and said it had become one of the most important film awards and film festivals in America. The Mayor commented on the important role Harold had played in bringing the Forever Marilyn statue to Palm Springs and said that he had led the campaign for the 1% Measure J tax. 65% of the voters in Palm Springs voted for the tax which this year will bring more than $20,000,000 to the City’s coffers. Mayor Garner ended with the statement that only Harold could have gotten the citizens of Palm Springs to vote for that tax.

Palm Springs celebrated its 85th anniversary Saturday April 8th with a Classic Car Parade, which featured 85 classic cars to represent each year since the city was incorporated. The event hopes to set a Guinness World Record with the impressive lineup of historical vehicles. Harold Matzner rode in a beautiful, light blue 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible with his friend Aftab Dada, Chairman of the Palm Springs Resorts. Keith McCormick did a brilliant job in planning this parade and obtaining the cars that made it a huge success. Many thousands of people lined the streets to watch this amazing collection of automobiles beginning with the year 1938. By coincidence, Harold Matzner is also 85 years old.

Entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist Harold Matzner has made his home in the desert for more than 30 years. The owner of Palm Springs’ popular Spencer’s Restaurant and CEO of a NY/NJ based branding, advertising, and marketing company, Harold is credited with revitalizing the Palm Springs International Film Festival and founding the successful business concept of targeted “shared mail”.

In 2017, the year of his 80th birthday, Harold was one of the eleven men and women selected nationally by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans as a member and inducted by Judge Clarence Thomas in the courtroom of the United States Supreme Court. Mr. Matzner recently retired from several decades-long chairmanships, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the McCallum Theatre. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Eisenhower Medical Center and Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Mr. Matzner is one of the Palm Springs valley’s largest donors to philanthropy and has contributed more than $70 million to area non-profits since 2000.

