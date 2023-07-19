Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Set to Soar Past USD 66.74 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Recycled Construction Aggregates market , increasing use of advanced sorting and separation technologies to improve the quality and consistency of recycled aggregates, growing demand for certified and traceable recycled aggregates to ensure compliance with sustainability standards, integration of recycled aggregates into green building practices and sustainable construction projects, collaboration between construction companies and recycling facilities to enhance the supply chain and availability of recycled aggregates, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Recycled construction aggregates are materials recovered from demolished buildings and other construction waste and used to create new construction materials. They are a sustainable alternative to virgin aggregates, and they can help to reduce the environmental impact of construction.

Prominent Players in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

AggreBond

AggreRecovery

Aggregate Industries

Amec Foster Wheeler

Astec Industries

BASF

CEMEX

CNH Industrial

Dura-Base

Ferroglobe

Forterra

Holcim

Martin Marietta Materials

Pavestone

Pioneer Waste Solutions

Recycled Materials, Inc.

SBM Mineral Processing

Tata Steel

US Concrete

Vicat

Crushed Stone Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Crushed Stone dominated the global online market as it is a versatile and widely used recycled construction aggregate. It is commonly used as a base material for roads, driveways, and foundations due to its durability, load-bearing capacity, and ability to provide proper drainage. Crushed stone's versatility and widespread application make it a dominant product type in the recycled construction aggregates market.

Road Construction is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the road construction is the leading segment due to the increasing sales in the recycled construction aggregates market. Recycled aggregates, such as crushed stone and asphalt pavement aggregates, are commonly used in road base, subbase, and asphalt mixtures. The use of recycled construction aggregates in road construction offers economic and environmental benefits, including cost savings, reduced reliance on virgin materials, and decreased waste sent to landfills.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on well-developed infrastructure, a strong emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction, stringent environmental regulations, and the adoption of green building practices. Additionally, the region has a high level of construction activity, including infrastructure development and urban renewal projects, which drive the demand for recycled construction aggregates.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Recycled Construction Aggregates market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Recycled Construction Aggregates.

Key Developments in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Aggregate Industries acquired Dura-Base. These acquisitions have helped the larger companies to expand their product portfolios and reach new customers.

Key Questions Answered in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

