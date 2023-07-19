Atlas Air Worldwide Honored for Air Cargo Leadership at 2023 Airline Strategy Awards

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide was honored in the Air Cargo Leadership category of the 2023 Airline Strategy Awards in London on July 16 by an independent judging panel for its market performance and leadership in serving the growing needs of the global supply chain.



“The completion of the transaction to bring Atlas into private ownership was an important milestone for the company. The transaction delivered immediate value to Atlas Air Worldwide shareholders and further positions the business to serve the growing needs of the global supply chain,” said Lewis Harper, Editor of Airline Business.

Earlier this year, an investor group led by Apollo funds together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital completed its previously announced acquisition of Atlas.

“In recent years, the Atlas leadership team has continued its diversification into areas such as express, e-commerce and passenger services, and the aircraft leasing business, alongside excelling in traditional air cargo functions,” Mr. Harper said.

Mr. Harper continued: “Judges were hugely impressed with the company’s story, noting that it had deployed an impressive diversification strategy, outpaced the market and taken significant share in recent years. This together with the strong ownership of Apollo, J.F. Lehman and Hill City Partners provides confidence that Atlas is on a path to future success.”

Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, accepted the award on behalf of the Atlas team.





“We are very proud to receive this prestigious award in Air Cargo Leadership, and thank Airline Business, Flight Global, Korn Ferry and the judges of the Airline Strategy Awards for recognizing Atlas. This was a very pivotal year for the company and our team, and we are very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead in partnership with our new investor group,” Mr. Steen said. “Over the past 30 years, and especially most recently as we’ve navigated the pandemic, we have worked hard to serve the growing needs of the global supply chain, and to deliver safe and efficient service to our valued customers. I’d like to thank our nearly 5,000 employees who are the strength of Atlas and have helped build our reputation as a world leader in global airfreight.”

About Airline Business

As the premier title for airline boardrooms worldwide, Airline Business covers the key strategic and business issues in the air transport industry. It was established in 1985 and has editorial offices in London, Washington DC and Singapore. Aside from four print and digital publications per year, Airline Business also produces a weekly newsletter, a regular podcast and data snapshots for FlightGlobal Premium.

About FlightGlobal

FlightGlobal provides information, news, conferences and recruitment to help people and businesses to learn more, network and grow in the aviation industry. With 110 years of aviation publishing, FlightGlobal is one of the industry’s leading news sources, including respected brands FlightGlobal Premium, Airline Business, Flight International, aviation event dailies and flightglobal.com. A conferences and webinar program within the FlightGlobal portfolio is addressing key market issues and questions in aviation, and FlightJobs supports individuals throughout their career and enables organizations to find the best aviation talent. FlightGlobal has been owned by DVV Media International since mid-2019.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. It works with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. Korn Ferry helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, it helps professionals navigate and advance their careers. Korn Ferry’s colleagues serve clients in more than 50 countries across five core solutions: Organizational Strategy; Assessment and Succession; Talent Acquisition; Leadership Development; and Rewards and Benefits.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ca1c166-6db4-434d-86f3-3845fcf6e0b5