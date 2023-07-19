The Global Algorithmic Trading Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11190.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938321/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the algorithmic trading market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for market surveillance, a rise in the integration of financial markets, and growth opportunities and demand in APAC.



The algorithmic trading market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Institutional investors

• Retail investors

• Long-term investors

• Short-term investors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the algorithmic trading market growth during the next few years. Also, portfolio risk solutions and the adoption of machine learning and ai will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the algorithmic trading market covers the following areas:

• Algorithmic trading market sizing

• Algorithmic trading market forecast

• Algorithmic trading market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading algorithmic trading market vendors that include 63 moons Technologies Ltd., AlgoBlocks, AlgoBulls Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AlpacaDB Inc., Argo SE, Auros, CRYPTO TECHFIN SL, InfoReach Inc., iRageCapital Advisory Pvt. Ltd., MetaQuotes Ltd., QuantConnect Corp., QuantCore Capital Management LLC, Refinitiv, Software AG, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., uTrade, Wyden AG, and VIRTU Financial Inc.. Also, the algorithmic trading market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938321/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________