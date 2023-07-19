The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10158.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793934/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the semiconductor packaging materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT, advanced semiconductor material packaging technologies, and surge in global demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices.



The semiconductor packaging materials market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Organic substrates

• Lead frames

• Bonding wires

• Ceramic packages

• Others



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Medical devices

• Communication and telecom

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of flip-chip, sip, and lead-free packaging solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor packaging materials market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for SMT (surface mount technology) over older through-hole technology, and surge in the popularity of redistributed chip packaging, and the surge in adoption of semiconductor ICs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the semiconductor packaging materials market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor packaging materials market sizing

• Semiconductor packaging materials market forecast

• Semiconductor packaging materials market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor packaging materials market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., Intel Corp., KYOCERA Corp., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, and Texas Instruments Inc.. Also, the semiconductor packaging materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793934/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________